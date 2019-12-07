Top news of the day: Unnao victim’s father demands Hyderabad type killing of accused, Chief Justice of India speaks against instant justice, and more

“I only have one demand. The incident that took place in Hyderabad, and the way they were shot, these people should either be hanged or similarly shot to death,” he said. The gram pradhan, one of the five accused, had thrashed him and threatened to shoot him or get his daughter burnt or killed, he said. | Reactions

Though his remarks came a day after the four accused in a rape and murder case were shot dead by the police in Hyderabad, Justice Bobde did not make any specific reference to the incident.

Response comes after BSP chief Mayawati said the police were keeping criminals as ‘state guests’.

Several cases of rape, including those of minor girls, have been reported from across the country in the last two days.

In July 2018, 17 persons, mostly services staff of an apartment complex, were arrested for aggravated sexual assault on minor girl with a hearing impairment in the gated community in Ayanavaram area of the city, for a period of nearly seven months.

The plea was sent by Tihar jail authorities with a ‘malafide intention’ and without his consent, says Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts.

An estimated 63.36% votes were cast in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person was killed in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. Jharkhand Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the man was killed when personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired on the assailants near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency for trying to snatch their arms. | Many big league contestants | 44 candidates face serious criminal cases, including crimes against women

The Congress leader alleged freedom is denied to 75 lakh people in the Kashmir Valley.

James Peebles says he is excited about the wave of youthful climate change protesters, Esther Duflo cautioned that dealing with climate change ‘will require a change in behaviour, particularly in the rich countries’.

GST rates have to be ratonalised by the Council, says th Finance Minister.

The Windies captain admitted that his side failed to execute its plans properly.