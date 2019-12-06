Top news of the day: Police say Hyderabad vet rape accused killed in retaliatory firing, Unnao rape victim critical with 90% burns, and more

“Our weapons were unlocked, when (accused) Arif snatched a 0.9 mm pistol and opened fire,” Cyberabad Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar claimed. Chennakeshavulu too snatched a weapon from another policeman, while the other two accused started pelting stones and hitting us with sticks they found in the open ground, he added. “We first warned them, asked them to surrender. Since they opened fire, we had to retaliate,” Mr. Sajjanar claimed. He also insisted that the accused were “not handcuffed”. | Reactions | Timeline | Sajjanar led similar police action in 2008 in Warangal

“Will I make it out alive? Please save me.” These were the words uttered by the 23-year-old woman who was set ablaze in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, at Safdarjung Hopsital in Delhi on December 5 night. The victim was brought from Lucknow to the hopsital with 90% burn injuries and doctors said she was currently “critical, on the ventilator and fighting for her life”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the MEA had sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda. The government has cancelled the passport of rape-accused self-styled godman even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him.

Only time in recent history Railways took such a move was in 2016-17 when four officers were prematurely retired.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 indigenous organisations staged protests against the bill across Assam.

Fresh review petitions have been filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Mohd Umar, Maulana Mahfoozur Rehman and Mishbahuddin.

“Let us not create a fear psychosis among people,” Prakash Javadekar told Lok Sabha.

The incident took place on either November 30 or December 1, when two dancers were seen performing on stage in Tikra village at the wedding of headman Sudhir Singh Patel’s daughter.

Madrid is hosting two-week long talks aimed at streamlining the rules on global carbon markets and agreeing on how poor countries should be compensated for destruction caused by emissions from rich nations.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said this will not only help in reducing environmental pollution but also has potential to increase farmers’ income.

Shastri and Ganguly had a public fallout in 2016 when the former reapplied for coach’s job and the latter was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which selected Anil Kumble for the position.