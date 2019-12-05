Top news of the day: Accused set rape victim ablaze in U.P., Nirmala Sitharaman’s onion remark roils Opposition, and more

Police have nabbed three persons, while teams have been formed to search for the remaining two. Among those rounded up was a person against whom the woman had filed the rape complaint, police said, adding that action had been taken against two persons in the rape case.

The former Finance Minister’s comments came in Parliament when asked to comment on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment that her family didn’t eat onion much. Speaking at a press conference later, Mr. Chidambaram said that his comments on the Finance Minister was not “sarcastic”. He said, “I was not sarcastic, I was quoting her. They should have planned in advance, what is the point of importing (onion) now? When will they arrive? But if the Finance Minister says I don’t eat onions, that shows the mindset of this government.” | BJP member offers to provide truck full of onions at ₹25 a kilo

Ballia BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast said the claims of slowdown in the auto sector are being made to defame the country.

The declaration by a special court allows the government to initiate action to confiscate the offender’s properties. On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first FEO under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde orally remarked that a September 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court allowing menstruating women to worship at the Sabarimala temple may, at the moment, not be the “last word” as the issue has been referred to a larger Bench of seven judges.

“Our conservative estimates put the losses to the Kashmir economy due to the situation after August 5 at ₹15,000 crore. We will be coming up with comprehensive data about the losses within a week,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq Hussain told PTI.

The Tamil Nadu Police’s Crime Branch is probing the November 9 death of Fathima Latheef.

In a reply during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “I have written to the chief justices of the high courts. Undertrial prisoners who under 436 A have completed 50% or more of the detention, they should be released. There is a review committee for it. The court has to take the decision.”

The gas explosion destroyed a house in a ski resort in the south of Poland late on December 4.

Monetary Policy Committee has decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target, the central bank says.

Alphabet’s leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders.

The likes of K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be aiming to cement their places in the squad as India continue auditions for next year’s T20 World Cup when they take on the West Indies in a three-match T20 series.