Top news of the day: Railways announces fare hike, Internet services in Kashmir government hospitals to be restored from midnight, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Railways announces passenger fare hike; suburban fares untouched

No change in reservation fee and superfast charge; hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

Kashmir: Post-paid SMS, Internet services in govt hospitals to be restored from midnight

The SMS service restoration on post-paid mobile connections comes after 149 days. However, around 30 lakh pre-paid phones in the Union Territory are still barred from making calls and sending SMS. | Decrease in number of local youths joining militancy in 2019: DGP

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

BJP’s O Rajagopal’s was the only dissenting voice. | PMK, a BJP ally, is against NRC in Tamil Nadu

Nirmala Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore worth infra projects for next 5 years

The Finance Minister said ₹102 lakh crore National Infrastructure Projects will help make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

India reserves right to preemptively strike at sources of terror, says Army Chief

According to Gen. Naravane, the bottomline for reform in the Army will be to increase efficiency and operational readiness.

New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru: separate lanes for women on Brigade Road

Chetan Singh Rathore, (DCP Central Division) said that a dedicated lane with barricades has been put up. “This is not compulsory. Women who want to walk on the other two general lanes are free to do so,” Mr. Rathore said.

Ghosn in 60 seconds: Ex-Nissan boss says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan

“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied,” Carlos Ghosn, said in a brief statement.

Protesters try to break into U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after air strikes

The U.S. military carried out the strikes against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, calling it retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it blamed on the group.

Tesla delivers first batch of China-made cars

Work began on the firm’s multibillion-dollar Shanghai “Gigafactory” in January, allowing the company to skirt trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Bumrah terms 2019 as year of accomplishments and learning

In the year gone by, he also achieved a rare feat, becoming only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

2019 in review: look back at the year gone by | 2010-2019: The decade that was...

