Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says those who damaged public property shouldn’t forget rights and duties go hand in hand, Yediyurappa withholds ex gratia to kin of Mangaluru police firing victims, and more

Those who damaged public property shouldn’t forget rights and duties go hand in hand, says Narendra Modi
“They [the vandals] should ask themselves was it right. Whatever was torched, was it not of their child’s use? What has happened to those common people and policemen who got injured,” the Prime Minister asked. He said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property “not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand”. Mr. Modi was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.
Yediyurappa withholds ex gratia to relatives of Mangaluru police firing victims
Mangaluru violence was premeditated conspiracy, the Karnataka Chief Minister says.
Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA rally in Bhopal
Highlighting that Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted in the Parliament the NRC would be implemented across the country, Mr. Nath said, “Even we want the National Population Register. But clubbing it with the NRC, the BJP has betrayed its real intent.”
Prashant Kishor interview: ‘If you want to dispel doubts, say plainly that there will be no NRC after the NPR process’
“Readers should understand that everything we are seeing today, the seeds of it were sowed in 2003, when the CAA was amended, and it was clearly mentioned that Government of India may prepare an NRC, not National Population Register (NPR), but the NRC. Since then for 10 years, Congress was in power; they failed to amend the Act”
Assam govt warns staff against political posts on social media
The warning follows the cease-work by State government employees on December 22 to protest the Citizenship Act.
Aligarh Muslim University students seek answers from police over use of ‘excessive force’
While most students have since left the campus, those residing in Aligarh, some of whom continue to stage protest against the Citizenship Act, demanded answers from the police over the use of “excessive force” and from the administration for letting it happen.
Hemant Soren invited to form government in Jharkhand
A Raj Bhavan source said the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29 at Ranchi’s Mohrabadi ground.
Ajit Pawar likely to be next Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is due at the end of the year. | Maharashtra clears ₹21,216 crore for crop loan waiver
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ‘hurt’ as State government stays away from unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
Mr. Dhankar said, “Unfortunately there is a very disturbing trend... There seems to be no representation from the State... This should not happen to a person who served the country with such distinction.”
Puducherry CM petitions President to recall Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi
V. Narayanasamy said he had pointed out in the memorandum that Ms. Bedi had not contributed anything to the development of Puducherry ever since she became the Lieutenant Governor.
No Christmas mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon
The April 15 fire caused the roof and spire to collapse, along with religious relics and priceless works of art. | The history behind Notre-Dame, soul of the French nation
NCLAT dismisses I-T dept plea against Reliance Jio on demerger of tower, fiber units
The Ahmedabad-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had earlier this year granted permission to the composite scheme of arrangement, through which two companies were proposed to be demerged — Jio Digital Fibre Pvt Ltd and Reliance Jio Infratel Pvt Ltd. This was opposed by the IT department by challenging it before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
Centurion Test | South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen to make debut against England
The 30-year-old van der Dussen will bat at number five, in the place of Temba Bavuma who has been ruled out with a hip injury.