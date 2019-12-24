Top news of the day: Amit Shah says NRC and NPR are not linked, Union Cabinet approves funds to update NPR, and more

Mr. Shah’s comments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration in New Delhi on December 22 that there had been no discussion, no talk on an NRC for India since his government had taken power in 2014. | Will the NPR be the start of the NRC? — The Hindu Analysis Podcast

The Union Cabinet has given the go-ahead to clear the budgetary allocation for conducting the decennial Census exercise along with updating the National Population Register (NPR). Both the exercises will be conducted simultaneously through door-to-door enumeration in September 2020.

“The Cabinet has approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff of the rank of 4-Star General with salary equivalent to Service Chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs to be created under the Ministry of Defence and will function as its Secretary,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

On December 23, the DMK president led the protest rally, accompanied by other political leaders and protesters.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s claim of “outsiders’ role” in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the State and wondered what the authorities did to stop the agitators.

JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said after Mr. Soren was formally elected in a meeting of the newly elected JMM MLAs held in the residence of the party president Shibu Soren.

Holding black flags and posters, the protesters remained defiant even as university officials urged them to make way for the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State-run university. Representatives of the employees union said that as the Governor supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he had no business on the campus and he should return. After waiting for almost 90 minutes, he left for Raj Bhavan.

Rangoli Chandel defends sister’s comments that only a few people pay tax in India, while the rest are dependent on them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has not ruled out calling witnesses but also indicated that he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either. The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, responded that any trial without witnesses would be “Kafkaesque” and a “sham.” He said he remained open to negotiating with Mr. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Mr. Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of ₹110 crore to Punjab National Bank, they said.

Net non-performing assets of all commercial banks reduced to 3.7% in FY19 as against 6% in FY18.

Sania is making a comeback at Hobart International with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38.

South Africa will be playing at a ground which has been a fortress for the hosts, where they have won 19 of 24 Tests.