Top news of the day: Amit Shah says NRC and NPR are not linked, Union Cabinet approves funds to update NPR, and more

No link between NRC and NPR, says Amit Shah
Mr. Shah’s comments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration in New Delhi on December 22 that there had been no discussion, no talk on an NRC for India since his government had taken power in 2014. | Will the NPR be the start of the NRC? — The Hindu Analysis Podcast
Cabinet nod for funds to update National Population Register
The Union Cabinet has given the go-ahead to clear the budgetary allocation for conducting the decennial Census exercise along with updating the National Population Register (NPR). Both the exercises will be conducted simultaneously through door-to-door enumeration in September 2020.
Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff
“The Cabinet has approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff of the rank of 4-Star General with salary equivalent to Service Chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs to be created under the Ministry of Defence and will function as its Secretary,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media after the Cabinet meeting.
Anti-CAA protest: Chennai Police file cases against DMK chief M.K. Stalin, 8,000 others
On December 23, the DMK president led the protest rally, accompanied by other political leaders and protesters.
Anti CAA protests: Akhilesh Yadav questions Uttar Pradesh govt’s claim of ‘outsiders’ role’
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s claim of “outsiders’ role” in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the State and wondered what the authorities did to stop the agitators.
Hemant Soren elected as JMM Legislature Party leader
JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said after Mr. Soren was formally elected in a meeting of the newly elected JMM MLAs held in the residence of the party president Shibu Soren.
West Bengal Governor prevented from presiding over Jadavpur University convocation
Holding black flags and posters, the protesters remained defiant even as university officials urged them to make way for the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State-run university. Representatives of the employees union said that as the Governor supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he had no business on the campus and he should return. After waiting for almost 90 minutes, he left for Raj Bhavan.
Don’t twist Kangana Ranaut’s statements: Actor’s sister to Delhi Deputy CM
Rangoli Chandel defends sister’s comments that only a few people pay tax in India, while the rest are dependent on them.
Senate leaders at impasse over Trump impeachment trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has not ruled out calling witnesses but also indicated that he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either. The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, responded that any trial without witnesses would be “Kafkaesque” and a “sham.” He said he remained open to negotiating with Mr. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.
Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for ₹110 crore bank loan fraud: CBI
In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Mr. Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of ₹110 crore to Punjab National Bank, they said.
Gross NPA ratio improves to 9.1% as of September-end: RBI
Net non-performing assets of all commercial banks reduced to 3.7% in FY19 as against 6% in FY18.
Sania Mirza returns to Indian Fed Cup team after four years
Sania is making a comeback at Hobart International with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38.
SA vs ENG: South Africa seeks to end year on a happy note against England
South Africa will be playing at a ground which has been a fortress for the hosts, where they have won 19 of 24 Tests.