December 19, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Twitter poll | About 57.5% vote for Elon Musk to quit as CEO

More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a poll that asked whether billionaire Elon Musk should step down as head of Twitter voted yes when the poll closed on Monday. There was no immediate announcement from Twitter, or Elon Musk, about whether that would happen, though he said that he would abide by the results.

Bill to repeal over 60 old laws, rectify error in one introduced in LS

A bill which seeks to repeal over 60 obsolete laws, including one enacted 137 years ago, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, also aims to correct a “patent error” in another law by replacing certain words.

Indian Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: Jaishankar

Indian Army will not let China change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) “unilaterally” and its current deployment along the frontier was not seen before, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday, rejecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government’s handling of the border row. Mr. Jaishankar said the deployment of the Army was made on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army did not go to the frontier region because Mr. Gandhi asked them for it.

Parliament Winter Session live updates | December 19, 2022

The third working week of the Winter Session of Parliament kicked off today morning. The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes following an uproar by the Opposition over the decision of the Chairman to reject the suspension of business notices on the India-China border situation. The joint Opposition later staged a walkout. After lunch, the Rajya Sabha has taken up two Appropriation Bills to seek authorisation for the payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India.

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes on the day the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to end in Montreal. China, which holds the presidency at this conference, released a new draft on Sunday that gave the sometimes contentious talks much-needed momentum.

Congress fumes as BJP unveils portrait of Savarkar in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature got off to a stormy start on December 19 with the ruling BJP unveiling the portrait of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, and six others, in the Assembly hall of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi. KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar argued that there is no connection between Savarkar and Karnataka. He accused the BJP government of unveiling Savarkar’s portrait at this juncture to divert people’s attention from the problems plaguing the State, including corruption and maladministration.

China reports first COVID deaths since December 3 as official count questioned

China reported its first COVID-related deaths in weeks on December 19 amid rising doubts over whether the official count was capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls. Monday’s two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since December 3, days before Beijing announced that it was lifting curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

‘Pathaan’ controversy: Colours cannot decide one’s caste and religion, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday, took a dig at Hindu organisations that are boycotting Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan over its controversial ‘Besharam Rang’ song by saying that colours cannot decide one’s caste and religion. “Saffron colour is worn by only a person, who has left home, family and society. But the Bajrangi goons who are wearing saffron-coloured scarves have not sacrificed anything, instead, they are wearing saffron colour for extortion. Colours cannot decide one’s caste and religion,” Chief Minister Baghel underlined.

Messi finally wins World Cup; what’s next for Argentina?

Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history. Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country’s third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.

Dhankhar says disruptions in Parliament not sending good signals

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 19 said disruptions of House proceedings were not sending good signals and that he has asked certain MPs to see him in his chamber over last week’s disruptions. Mr. Dhankhar rejected notices seeking a discussion on Chinese incursion on Indian borders saying they were not drafted in accordance with the rules, leading to almost the entire Opposition staging a walkout of the House.

Maharashtra leaders stopped at Karnataka border

Karnataka police stopped a delegation from Maharashtra from crossing the border into Belagavi district on December 19. Officers put barricades across the road on the bridge over Doodha Ganga river in Kuganoli village on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Saroj Ahire Wagh arrives with newborn son to attend Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire Wagh caught everyone’s attention when she arrived at the Maharashtra legislature carrying her two-and-a-half-month-old son to attend the Winter Session, which began in Nagpur on December 19. The MLA from Nashik was accompanied by two members of her family and her son Prashansak who was born on September 30.

FIFA World Cup final 2022: Google search records highest-ever traffic in 25 years

On December 18, 2022, as the world tuned in to watch the final match of this year’s FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France, Google’s search engine recorded its “highest ever traffic in 25 years,” according to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. In a tweet, without revealing the exact figures, Mr. Pichai said, “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!”

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for Coronavirus, a spokesperson of the State Government said in Shimla on December 19. He said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Dec. 19, but the meeting has now been postponed.

FIFA World Cup | With Mbappé and Deschamps, France’s future looks just fine

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champions failed to retain the title. Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick of goals all came late — first in regulation, then in extra time — and helped give France a 3-3 draw with Argentina in the final.

Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite finally realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup. “I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion,” Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country’s epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.