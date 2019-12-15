News

Top news of the day: Anti-Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Delhi, Narendra Modi says those indulging in arson can be identified by their clothes, and more

Smoke rises near the site of an anti-Citizenship Act demonstration near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi on December 15, 2019.

Smoke rises near the site of an anti-Citizenship Act demonstration near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi on December 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Anti-Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Delhi

Jamia Milia Islamia students claimed that the police baton charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Another student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. The Jamia has clarified that the protest was organised by the people of the nearby areas and not by its students.

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Those indulging in arson can be identified by their clothes, says Narendra Modi

“People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV... They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing,” the Prime Minister said during an election rally at Dumka in Jharkhand.

Internet services cut in some Bengal districts as anti-Citizenship Act protests continue

Kolkata too witnessed road blockade and disruption in traffic movement over the last few days. | Mamata protecting Bangaldeshi extremist Muslims, says BJP | Why is the Northeast on the boil?

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Two more succumb to gunshot wounds in Guwahati raising police firing toll to four

Twenty seven people were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries since December 11, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Ramen Talukdar said. However, protesters claimed that five persons have died in police firing during the agitations against the contentious law.

Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family

The Bollywood actor was booked by Bundi Police under the IT Act.

Positive effects of second Modi-Xi informal summit are showing: China

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, in a interview to PTI, said China understands and respects India’s decision on RCEP and is willing to work with all stakeholders to resolve the issues raised by New Delhi.

Major states snub calls for climate action as U.N. summit wraps up

Brazil, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United States had led resistance to bolder action, delegates said.

Indian-origin MP in race to replace Jeremy Corbyn after Labour’s poll defeat

Lisa Nandy, one of the Indian-origin MPs who was re-elected in Thursday’s General Election amid a disastrous performance by her Labour Party, on Sunday confirmed plans to throw her hat in the ring to replace party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mandatory to link PAN-Aadhaar by December 31: I-T Dept

The deadline to link the permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar was extended till December 31 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through an order issued in September.

Pakistan's Abid, Azam hit tons to brighten drawn Test

Pakistan picked up 20 points for the draw against Sri lanka - their first in the World Test Championship, having lost 2-0 in Australia. | Abid first to score Test and ODI hundreds on debut

India vs West Indies 1st ODI scorecard

The Hindu’s latest news updates

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics
refugee
immigration
illegal immigrants
arson
Jharkhand
West Bengal
Kolkata
Guwahati
Delhi
demonstration
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 8:58:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-december-15-2019-anti-citizenship-act-protests-turn-violent-in-delhi-narendra-modi-says-arsonists-can-be-identified-by-their-clothes-and-more/article30312629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY