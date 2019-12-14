Top news of the day: Rahul Gandhi says I’m not Rahul Savarkar, BJP says Rahul Jinnah more appropriate, and more

Former Congress president takes a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his “rape in India” remark.

Another party spokesman Sambit Patra says the former Congress president can never be Rahul Savarkar as Savarkar stood for “patriotism, bravery and sacrifice”.

Congress’ alliance partner Shiv Sena reacts sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibe ‘My name is not Rahul Savarkar’, saying that there could not be any “compromise” about reverence for the Hindutva ideologue.

The U.K. also asked citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and all areas (except Wagah) near the border with Pakistan.

Protesters during the #NOTINMYNAME demonstration against the Citizenship Act at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 14, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The university turned into a virtual battlefield on December 13 when students clashed with policemen as students tried to march to Parliament in protest against the legislation. | Massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Dr. Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5.

The case relates to the alleged unfruitful expenditure of ₹7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium at Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation.

The incident occured on December 13 when the accused, carrying toy guns, entered Tongbram Lukhoi Singh’s rented accommodation.

Sources say party functionaries have been in touch with the group since 2017.

As per the new arrangement, the irrigation department has been shifted to Mr. Patil while Mr. Bhujbal has been given charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare Ministries.

Officials from almost 200 countries met early on December 14 to examine new texts drafted overnight. Many nations and observers said the latest versions risked backtracking on existing commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and didn’t reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.

The verdict came a year after protesters first began their revolt against al-Bashir’s three-decade authoritarian rule.

FDI in first half up 13% at $35 bn, says CEA in update on progress made after recent reform measures.

After the home side made 416 the Kiwis were dismissed for only 166 in their first innings.

Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours in Chennai.