Top news of the day: Rahul Gandhi says I’m not Rahul Savarkar, BJP says Rahul Jinnah more appropriate, and more

My name is not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise: Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress president takes a jibe at the BJP for demanding an apology for his “rape in India” remark.
Rahul Jinnah more appropriate name: BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao
Another party spokesman Sambit Patra says the former Congress president can never be Rahul Savarkar as Savarkar stood for “patriotism, bravery and sacrifice”.
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that, says Shiv Sena
Congress’ alliance partner Shiv Sena reacts sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibe ‘My name is not Rahul Savarkar’, saying that there could not be any “compromise” about reverence for the Hindutva ideologue.
Anti-Citizenship Act protests: France, Israel, U.S., U.K. issue travel advisories
The U.K. also asked citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and all areas (except Wagah) near the border with Pakistan.
Anti-Citizenship Act protest: Jamia announces vacation till January 5, cancels exam
The university turned into a virtual battlefield on December 13 when students clashed with policemen as students tried to march to Parliament in protest against the legislation. | Massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by three months
Dr. Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5.
CBI books Leela Samson over irregularities
The case relates to the alleged unfruitful expenditure of ₹7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium at Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation.
Manipur CM’s brother kidnapped, rescued in Kolkata; five held
The incident occured on December 13 when the accused, carrying toy guns, entered Tongbram Lukhoi Singh’s rented accommodation.
AAP ropes in Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC for Delhi Assembly election
Sources say party functionaries have been in touch with the group since 2017.
Uddhav Thackeray rejigs portfolios of NCP’s Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal
As per the new arrangement, the irrigation department has been shifted to Mr. Patil while Mr. Bhujbal has been given charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare Ministries.
UN climate talks in limbo as rifts among countries remain
Officials from almost 200 countries met early on December 14 to examine new texts drafted overnight. Many nations and observers said the latest versions risked backtracking on existing commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and didn’t reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.
Former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir gets two-year jail term for corruption
The verdict came a year after protesters first began their revolt against al-Bashir’s three-decade authoritarian rule.
No talks yet in Finance Ministry on GST hike: Nirmala Sitharaman
FDI in first half up 13% at $35 bn, says CEA in update on progress made after recent reform measures.
AUS vs NZ: Australia takes huge lead against New Zealand
After the home side made 416 the Kiwis were dismissed for only 166 in their first innings.
India firm favourites going into first ODI against West Indies
Both teams will have an eye on the weather after rains in the last 24 hours in Chennai.