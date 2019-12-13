News

Top news of the day: India-Japan Guwahati summit cancelled in view of anti-Citizenship Act protests, BJP MPs rake up Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark in Parliament, and more

Protesters paint a road with a message, “We do not need CAB”, during a protest against the Citizenship Act in Guwahati on December 13, 2019.

Protesters paint a road with a message, “We do not need CAB”, during a protest against the Citizenship Act in Guwahati on December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India-Japan Guwahati summit cancelled in view of anti-Citizenship Act protests

Sources said that while the government was keen to hold the summit on schedule, and move it to Delhi, the Japanese side felt it would be better to postpone the meeting until it is held in Guwahati, so that the theme of this year’s summit that focuses on Japan’s investment in the Northeast region can be maintained. “The venue is the message”, explained a diplomat when asked about the decision. | 50 Jamia students detained after clash with policemen during anti-Citizenship Act protest | Will not let Citizenship Act implemented in Maharashtra, says Nitin Raut | Internet services shut down in Aligarh

Police detain a protester outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in New Delhi on December 13, 2019.

Police detain a protester outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in New Delhi on December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

Mamata announces protests against Citizenship Act, expresses concern over India-Bangladesh relations

The Chief Minister cited the cancellation of the visit of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Ministers from Bangladesh and said that the developments are a “matter of shame for the country”. | Students march against Citizenship Act in Itanagar | Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal cancelled | In pictures: Protests against citizenship law | Assam film body chief quits BJP over Citizenship law

All Assam Students Union challenges Citizenship Act in Supreme Court

People of Assam do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi anymore, says AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya.

BJP MPs rake up Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark in Parliament

Several BJP members protested against the Congress leader’s alleged remarks in Jharkhand’s Godda district, and sought his apology. | Won’t apologise, says Rahul Gandhi

Be patient, Supreme Court tells women seeking protection to go to Sabarimala

Any judicial order at this time may spark violence, the court observes.

Plea in Delhi court seeks death warrants issued against Nirbhaya case convicts

The Additional Sessions Judge noted that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for December 17. | Andhra Pradesh Assembly unanimously passes Disha Act-2019

T.V. Somanathan appointed Expenditure Secretary, Ravi Mittal is Information and Broadcasting Secretary

Mr. Somanathan replaces Girish Chandra Murmu as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle.

Nirmala Sitharaman is world’s 34th most powerful woman: Forbes

The Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ has been topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in the second spot and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, ranked third. Also on the list is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ranked 29th.

Speaking Sanskrit keeps diabetes, cholesterol at bay, claims BJP MP Ganesh Singh

He also claimed that according to a research by NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.

No ifs, no buts, no maybes, we will leave EU by January 31, says Boris Johnson

The Conservatives scored a resounding victory in an election in which Brexit was widely seen as the decisive factor, with his “Get Brexit done” mantra winning over former Labour voters in the opposition party’s traditional heartlands. | Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into future U.K. election | EU welcomes Brexit clarity

Sensex zooms 428 points; Nifty ends near 12,100

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.21%, followed by Vedanta 3.75%, SBI 3.39%, Maruti 3.20%, IndusInd Bank 3.07% and Yes Bank 2.87%. | Rupee pares gains | Gold tumbles ₹232 on stronger rupee

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Poor weather ruins third day’s play

Only 5.2 overs were bowled with Sri Lanka adding 19 runs to their overnight score of 282 for six.

The Hindu’s latest news updates

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics
summit
Guwahati
India-Japan
demonstration
Delhi
Meghalaya
Assam
refugee
immigration
illegal immigrants
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 8:40:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-december-13-2019-india-japan-guwahati-summit-cancelled-over-anti-citizenship-act-protests-bjp-mps-rake-up-rahul-gandhis-rape-in-india-remark-in-parliament-and-more/article30299383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY