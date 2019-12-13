Top news of the day: India-Japan Guwahati summit cancelled in view of anti-Citizenship Act protests, BJP MPs rake up Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark in Parliament, and more

Sources said that while the government was keen to hold the summit on schedule, and move it to Delhi, the Japanese side felt it would be better to postpone the meeting until it is held in Guwahati, so that the theme of this year’s summit that focuses on Japan’s investment in the Northeast region can be maintained. “The venue is the message”, explained a diplomat when asked about the decision. | 50 Jamia students detained after clash with policemen during anti-Citizenship Act protest | Will not let Citizenship Act implemented in Maharashtra, says Nitin Raut | Internet services shut down in Aligarh

Police detain a protester outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in New Delhi on December 13, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Chief Minister cited the cancellation of the visit of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Ministers from Bangladesh and said that the developments are a “matter of shame for the country”. | Students march against Citizenship Act in Itanagar | Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal cancelled | In pictures: Protests against citizenship law | Assam film body chief quits BJP over Citizenship law

People of Assam do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi anymore, says AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya.

Several BJP members protested against the Congress leader’s alleged remarks in Jharkhand’s Godda district, and sought his apology. | Won’t apologise, says Rahul Gandhi

Any judicial order at this time may spark violence, the court observes.

The Additional Sessions Judge noted that the review petition of one of the convicts was pending before the Supreme Court for December 17. | Andhra Pradesh Assembly unanimously passes Disha Act-2019

Mr. Somanathan replaces Girish Chandra Murmu as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle.

The Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ has been topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in the second spot and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, ranked third. Also on the list is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ranked 29th.

He also claimed that according to a research by NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.

The Conservatives scored a resounding victory in an election in which Brexit was widely seen as the decisive factor, with his “Get Brexit done” mantra winning over former Labour voters in the opposition party’s traditional heartlands. | Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead Labour into future U.K. election | EU welcomes Brexit clarity

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.21%, followed by Vedanta 3.75%, SBI 3.39%, Maruti 3.20%, IndusInd Bank 3.07% and Yes Bank 2.87%. | Rupee pares gains | Gold tumbles ₹232 on stronger rupee

Only 5.2 overs were bowled with Sri Lanka adding 19 runs to their overnight score of 282 for six.