Top news of the day: Anti-Citizenship Bill protests rock Northeast, Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Singh Thakur seeks review of death penalty, and more

Large parts of the Northeast simmered with protests by students’ unions and Left-democratic organisations against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha. A day before the divisive legislation is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, normal life was paralysed in Assam’s Brahmaputra Valley during the shutdown, led by the All Assam Students’ Union and the North East Students’ Organisation NESO.

The deserted Saraighat bridge which connects the Northeast with rest of India in Guwahati December 10, 2019 during the Assam bandh called by the North East Student Organisation in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

India has the prerogative to validate its citizenry through various policies like any other country, said the Ministry of External Affairs after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) sought sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed in the Parliament.

Police charge protesters who were taking out a procession during a strike called by North East Students Organisation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati December 10, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Thakur had not filed the review plea earlier with the other three convicts. The apex court dismissed the review pleas on July 9, 2018.

Feroze Khan submitted his resignation on December 9 and expressed his wish to teach in the Sanskrit department of the Arts faculty.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution amendment bill to extend reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another ten years, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that the quota in legislatures was required to build a new political leadership of the two communities. The bill was passed with 352 members voting in favour and none against it. The reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo-Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Mr. Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. In July, the car of the woman who had accused Mr. Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severly injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

Will have less number of High Cout judges on January 1, 2020 than we had on January 1, 2018, says Bench.

There will be no interference from our side, says Union Home Minister.

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on the charges, or articles of impeachment, next week. The chamber, controlled by Democrats, is almost certain to vote to impeach the Republican president, setting the stage for a dramatic trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, likely to begin in January.

“I accept this award on behalf of Ethiopians and Eritreans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace,” Mr. Abiy said after he received the prestigious award in a formal ceremony at Oslo’s City Hall. “Likewise, I accept this award on behalf of my partner, and comrade-in-peace, President Isaias Afwerki, whose goodwill, trust and commitment were vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries,” he added.

Out of the parliament’s 200 members, 99 voted in favour and 70 against her nomination. Thirty deputies were absent.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) inspection report has found out that State Bank of India (SBI) underreported ₹11,932 crore of bad loans in FY19, which has pushed the bank to report net loss for the financial year 2018-19.

Sri Lanka will play two Tests under heavy security, one in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi. | A timeline of international cricket in Pakistan since 2009