News

Top news of the day: Fast track court to try Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea announce mobile tariff hike, and more

Participants hold placards during a protest in Amritsar on December 1, 2019 demanding justice for the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Participants hold placards during a protest in Amritsar on December 1, 2019 demanding justice for the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder: Telangana CM orders fast track court to try accused

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the constitution of a fast track court that delivered judgement in 56 days in the case of a minor girl’s murder in Warangal.

Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Jio announce tariff hike

While the Vodafone Idea and Airtel rate hikes come into effect on December 3, Jio will launch new unlimited plans from December 6.

Maharashtra to ensure 80% quota in private jobs for locals, says Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari made the announcement while addressing the joint sitting of the State legislature at Vidhan Bhawan in which he laid out the new government’s broader agenda for the coming years. | Congress’ Nana Patole elected unopposed as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Tamil Nadu to get widespread rainfall for two more days

As many as 10 districts to see very heavy rainfall; Chennai to get moderate rains.

‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ on test paper in Madhya Pradesh

State Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said a probe was under way and that the ones responsible would be punished.

Ayodhya review plea: AIMPLB, Jamiat trying to create atmosphere of division and confrontation, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

AIMPLB has said the review petition will be filed before December 9.

Trump faces two impeachment deadlines as inquiry shifts focus from fact-finding to Ukraine dealings

While the House of Representatives has asked the President to decide whether his legal counsel will participate in Wednesday’s hearing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler has asked him whether he intends to mount a defence at proceedings that would examine the evidence against him.

11 wounded in New Orleans shooting

Eleven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans’ French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition.

November GST revenue crosses ₹1 lakh crore again

Month sees the third-highest collection since the introduction of GST.

BCCI decides to dilute Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek SC approval

Jay Shah to represent Board at ICC CEC.

The Hindu’s latest news updates

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics
Hyderabad
sexual assault & rape
telecommunication service
Maharashtra
ministers (government)
court administration
Ayodhya
crime, law and justice
USA
BCCI
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 7:47:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-december-1-2019-fast-track-court-to-try-hyderabad-veterinarian-rape-and-murder-case-jio-airtel-and-vodafone-idea-announce-mobile-tariff-hike-and-more/article30130719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY