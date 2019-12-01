Top news of the day: Fast track court to try Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea announce mobile tariff hike, and more

Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder: Telangana CM orders fast track court to try accused
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the constitution of a fast track court that delivered judgement in 56 days in the case of a minor girl’s murder in Warangal.
Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Jio announce tariff hike
While the Vodafone Idea and Airtel rate hikes come into effect on December 3, Jio will launch new unlimited plans from December 6.
Maharashtra to ensure 80% quota in private jobs for locals, says Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari made the announcement while addressing the joint sitting of the State legislature at Vidhan Bhawan in which he laid out the new government’s broader agenda for the coming years. | Congress’ Nana Patole elected unopposed as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly
Tamil Nadu to get widespread rainfall for two more days
As many as 10 districts to see very heavy rainfall; Chennai to get moderate rains.
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ on test paper in Madhya Pradesh
State Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said a probe was under way and that the ones responsible would be punished.
Ayodhya review plea: AIMPLB, Jamiat trying to create atmosphere of division and confrontation, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
AIMPLB has said the review petition will be filed before December 9.
Trump faces two impeachment deadlines as inquiry shifts focus from fact-finding to Ukraine dealings
While the House of Representatives has asked the President to decide whether his legal counsel will participate in Wednesday’s hearing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler has asked him whether he intends to mount a defence at proceedings that would examine the evidence against him.
11 wounded in New Orleans shooting
Eleven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans’ French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition.
November GST revenue crosses ₹1 lakh crore again
Month sees the third-highest collection since the introduction of GST.
BCCI decides to dilute Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek SC approval
Jay Shah to represent Board at ICC CEC.