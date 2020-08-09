Top news of the day: Modi launches ₹1-lakh-crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund; at least 10 die in Vijayawada COVID-19 care centre fire, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Narendra Modi launches ₹1-lakh-crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

The Prime Minister also released the sixth instalment of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, which amounted to ₹17,000 crore to about 8.5 crore farmers.

At least 10 dead in Vijayawada private COVID-19 care centre fire, CM announces ex gratia

“According to information, 30 patients and 10 hospital staff were in the hotel. Police, NDRF and fire services personnel rescued 28 persons from the spot, 10 bodies were shifted to the Government General Hospital (COVID-19 Hospital) mortuary and the whereabouts of two patients are not known immediately,” said Police Commissioner Bathina Srinivasulu.

101 items to come under import embargo, says Rajnath Singh

The Ministry of Defence would “introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced through a series of tweets.

Kerala rains | Idukki landslip toll rises to 42

Despite the adverse climate, including rains and mists hampering the search operation in the hilly terrain, the efforts to drive out water from the area began on Sunday. About 200 members of NDRF were searching the area where three acres of land are completely under the debris.

Kozhikode plane crash | Condition of 14 passengers critical

According to Health Department bulletin, the condition of 101 others is stable. They are at various public and private hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Twenty persons have been discharged.

Coronavirus | Record 7 lakh tests conducted in a day; recovery rate rises to 68.78%, says Health Ministry

The number of recoveries has surged to 14,80,884 with 53,879 coronavirus patients having recuperated and discharged in 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, pushing the recovery rate to 68.78%. The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.01 per cent, the Ministry said.

Coronavirus | Union Minister who claimed papad will boost antibodies against COVID-19 tests positive

In July, Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, papad, had a role in boosting immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19. A video of the Minister endorsing Bhabhiji papad, which he called a health supplement, went viral on social media.

Coronavirus | Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu tests positive

“Since the beginning of the outbreak, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work towards fulfilling the government's wish to ensure good treatment to people,” he said in a tweet.

Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

One terrorist was killed and two others were seriously injured as an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled, the Army said.

Chhattisgarh to pay compensation soon to activists for false cases, says NHRC

Six months after the National Human Rights Commission recommended compensation for 13 social activists, academics and lawyers accused in false cases, the Chhattisgarh government was working on sanctioning the amount within a week, according to NHRC officials.

Overseas support was crucial for Khalistan groups, says new book

The book, RAW: A History of India’s Covert Operations (Amazon Westland) by journalist Yatish Yadav, goes into much detail on not just how Khalistani terrorists operated off shore, but also how foreign governments turned a blind eye and, in some cases, offered covert support to such groups.

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa completed 50 years of parliamentary politics in July this year. He was elected as a Member of Parliament at the young age of 24 in 1970. He has since been elected President twice and has been appointed Prime Minister thrice.

Coal import drops 43% in July owing to high stockpile at pitheads, plants

The country had imported 19.61 MT of coal in July 2019, according to a provisional compilation, by mjunction services limited, based on the monitoring of vessels’ positions and data received from shipping companies.

ICC Board Meet: Nomination process to elect Shashank Manohar’s successor sole agenda

Usually in ICC, a two-third majority is required but there could be a few board members who would want it to be a case of simple majority among 17 members.