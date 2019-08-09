Top news of the day: Over 30 die as rain continues to batter Kerala and Karnataka; Kashmiris offer Friday prayers under tight vigil, and more

People, who have been virtually been kept indoors because of heavy security deployment in the wake of removal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the State, were allowed to go to mosques in their localities without any questions from security personnel.

Troubling memories of 2018 floods returned to haunt Kerala as heavy rainfall lashed central and northern districts, triggering landslips and inundating large swathes of low-lying regions. At least 30 estate workers were feared missing in a massive landslip at Puthumala, near Meppadi in Wayanad.

Several days of constant rain has left Karnataka reeling with most of areas along the coastline flooding. Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas.

BJP leader Arun Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday morning. He is under medical care at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of the hospital. According to doctors, his condition is stable.

The DMK candidate, son of party Treasurer Duraimurugan, bagged 4,85,340 votes and garnered a 47.3% vote share as it wrested the Vellore seat from its arch rival AIADMK which had won it in 2014.

“From midnight tonight, we will stop the Thar Express. We don’t have the resources to take responsibility for the security of Indian passengers in Mirpurkhas,” Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement int the city is not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them,” Mr. Yechury told PTI over phone.

Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 7% in June 2018.

The BCCI had been vehemently opposed to signing up with NADA, claiming that it is an autonomous body, not a National Sports Federation and does not rely on government funding.

Of the top three National Awards, Uri: The Surgical Strike won Aditya Dhar a best director award for his debut film and Vicky Kaushal the best actor, a laurel he shared with Ayushmann Khuranna for his role in Andhadhun. Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her role as yesteryear Telugu star Savitri in biopic Mahanati. The film was also recognised for its costumes.