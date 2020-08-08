Top news of the day: India, China hold Major General-level talks to discuss Depsang; black box of crashed Air India plane recovered, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

LAC standoff | India, China hold Major General-level talks to discuss Depsang

Talks began around 11 a.m. and are limited to Depsang to discuss issues of varying claims and also blocking of patrols by each other, a defence source said. Depsang Plains is the most crucial issue apart from Pangong Tso in the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Kozhikode plane crash | Black box recovered; probe under way

The crucial black box of the Air India Express flight that could throw light on how it overshot the runway here and crashed has been recovered while the toll in the mishap rose to 18 on Saturday with a passenger succumbing to injuries, officials said. | Live updates

Kozhikode plane crash | Many passengers were stranded tourists returning after months

The passenger manifest of the flight, a copy of which is with The Hindu, shows that a large number of passengers were those who were stranded tourists reuniting with their families after months, accounting for as many as 56 of the total 175 on board. There were 10 infants, as well as six crew members on the flight, taking the total to 191.

Kozhikode plane crash | D.V. Sathe was a highly decorated pilot

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets in Nagpur on August 8, 2020 the parents of late Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot of Air India Express, who died in the plane crash at Kozhikode airport the previous night. | Photo Credit: PTI

He received the Sword of Honour at Air Force Academy and was an accomplished fighter pilot.

Kerala rains | Search for bodies resumes at site of Idukki landslide

Rescue work was stopped late on Friday due to adverse climate and hilly terrain

Coronavirus | 13 districts with high mortality told to address low testing, ensure timely hospitalisation

In view of reports from some areas that patients were dying within 48 hours of being admitted to health facilities, the Union Health Ministry asked them to ensure timely referral and hospitalisation of people afflicted with COVID-19.

Coronavirus | 196 doctors have lost their lives to COVID-19

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to urgently ensure that these “at risk healthcare workers and their families at least get assured treatment when infected”.

Coronavirus | Union Minister Kailash Choudhary admitted to hospital with COVID-19

“I have a little fever and am having trouble breathing. I am under observation of doctors at a hospital,” Mr. Choudhary tweeted.

Coronavirus | Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for COVID-19

He attended a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on August 6.

G.C. Murmu sworn in as CAG

The ceremony, held at Ashoka Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others.

Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF on border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district

The BSF is on high alert in view of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country, a senior officer said.

Mandir culture more important than hospital culture, says West Bengal BJP chief

“The people of Ayodhya did not ask for a hospital, they asked for a temple,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Kanpur ambush accused ‘surrenders’

An accused in the Bikru ambush in Kanpur, in which eight policemen were killed, ‘surrendered’ before the police, more than two months after the incident.

At least 8 soldiers killed in blast outside Somalia Army base

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility via its radio arm, Andalus. The group often targets military sites in Mogadishu and controls large parts of southern and central Somalia, with little sign of being hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oath as Sri Lanka’s PM for fourth time

The SLPP, led by Mr. Rajapaksa, registered a landslide victory in the general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament needed to amend the Constitution to further consolidate the powerful Rajapaksa family’s grip on power.

European Commission opens probe into Google Fitbit $2.1bn deal

The European Commission said it is concerned that the deal will further strengthen Google’s dominant position in online advertising by using Fitbit’s data on its users’ health and fitness.

India-Australia Test series | Boxing Day Test to stay in Melbourne if crowds are allowed, says CA

It is being speculated that the Boxing Day Test during India’s tour later this year could be shifted to Adelaide in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the State of Victoria.