Top news of the day: Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express service; rain pounds South India and Maharashtra, and more

“We have decided to shut down the Samjhauta Express,” Pakistan’s Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference.

An MEA statement maintained that the ending of special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair of India and was aimed at bringing developmental opportunities to the people there. Pakistan exploited the lack of developmental opportunities to generate disaffections and “to justify its cross-border terrorism.”

“The drastic measure, however, appears to enjoy the overwhelming support of Parliament as well as around the country, including Jammu and Ladakh. I have been pondering deeply over the issue. Personally, I don't agree with a blanket condemnation of these developments.There are several positive points,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, on August 8 tweeted out two helpline numbers established by the Deputy Commissioner's Office. The numbers are: 9419028242 and 9419028251.

Sixteen people in five districts of Maharashtra — Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur — in western Maharashtra have lost their lives over the past week. Around 1.32 lakh people from these districts have been evacuated till August 7, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. In Karnataka, rivers in northern districts are flowing above the danger level and their tributaries and rivulets too are in spate.

Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation.

Hazarika’s son Tej and Deshmukh’s relative Virenderjeet Singh received the award on their behalf.

Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, was arrested in a money laundering case while she was visiting her jailed father.

The rally in the fag end of the session was led by energy, oil and gas, auto and IT stocks. After gyrating 750 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 636.86 points or 1.74% higher at 37,327.36. It hit an intra-day high of 37,405.48 and a low of 36,655.41.

Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third-best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.