Top news of the day: 11 dead in landslip near Kerala’s Munnar; Supreme Court won’t close Italian marines case till victims’ kin get compensation, and more

Kerala rains | 11 dead, 12 rescued in landslip near Munnar

The State government has dispatched a 50-member team of the Fire and Rescue Services to the region for stepping up rescue operation which is being hampered by bad weather.

“We appreciate the steps taken by Italy to prosecute the two Marines. But if you want the case closed here, you have to pay an adequate compensation to the families,” Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, addressed advocate Suhail Dutt for Italy.

LAC standoff | China arrests netizen for ‘rumours’ about Galwan Valley clash casualties

Twenty Indian soldiers died in the June 15 clash, which marked the worst violence on the border since 1967. China has not revealed the number of its casualties on its side.

“So far, the focus has been on ‘what to think’. The NEP emphasises a shift in approach to focus on ‘how to think’ instead,” the Prime Minister told a conclave on higher education.

Talking to reporters after taking oath, Mr. Sinha termed August 5 an important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. “After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir has joined the national mainstream,” he said.

The train will depart from Deolali in Nashik every Friday at 11 a.m. and reach Danapur in Bihar the next day at 6.45 p.m.

The Ammonium Nitrate is stored at the Sattva Container Freight Station, and an inspection by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board found that 12,000 people live in the vicinity.

Serum Institute of India has announced that it has entered into a new partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of upto 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and low- and middle-income countries.

Elgar Parishad case | DU professor Hany Babu sent to judicial custody till August 21

Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, 54, an associate professor at the Department of English of the university, was arrested by the NIA on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput death | CJI welcomes CBI probe

The hearing coincided with the Bihar government filing an affidavit to justify the decision of its police to register the case against another Bollywood actor, Rhea Chakraborty, and her family members. The State’s affidavit was filed in response to a separate plea by Ms. Chakraborty to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The U.S. is the worst affected country with over 4.8 million cases and more than 1,60,000 deaths.

The bans, which will come into effect after 45 days, were ostensibly in response to concerns that the Chinese Communist Party could retrieve private data on Americans from these apps and CPC censorship on the apps.

Its food delivery business grew as more people ordered in, but that growing part of its business didn’t turn a profit.

Most of the franchises will be leaving base after August 20 mandated by the BCCI. The Chennai Super Kings are set to leave on August 22. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, has quarantined its Indian players at its base.