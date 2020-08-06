Top news of the day: Defence Ministry takes down report on Chinese transgressions; RBI says India’s GDP growth likely to be negative, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

LAC standoff | Defence Ministry takes down report on Chinese transgressions into Indian territory

The report said the present situation arising from “unilateral aggression” by China continues to be sensitive requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on evolving situation and the present standoff “is likely to be prolonged”.

India rejects China’s UNSC move on Kashmir

A day after China prompted the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Kashmir issue in a closed-door meeting, India “firmly” rejected the Chinese initiative and reiterated Kashmir was a domestic issue.

India’s GDP growth likely to be negative, says RBI; keeps key rates unchanged

“The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Posting brings back a politician at the helm of affairs in the Srinagar Raj Bhavan.

Ram temple bhoomi pujan | India rejects Pakistan’s criticism

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava asked Pakistan to desist from interfering in India’s affairs.

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh claimed high connections, says NIA

Swapna Suresh has claimed that she had personal acquaintance with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in her official capacity as the representative of UAE Consular General, the National Investigation Agency informed a special court.

Coronavirus | No benefit of plasma therapy in reducing COVID-19 mortality risk, says AIIMS interim analysis

The therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into an active coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight back the infection.

Draft EIA notification does not relax process of public hearing: Prakash Javadekar to Jairam Ramesh

Mr. Javadekar wrote a letter in response to the objections to the draft EIA raised on various occasions by Mr. Ramesh, a former Environment Minister and the current chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and climate change.

Assam well fire | Oil India objects to committee’s report in NGT

The observations and findings of the Committee are based on unverifiable data and should not be taken into consideration for passing any order, the state-owned firm told the NGT.

Nirav Modi further remanded in custody until August 27, trial begins in September

The 49-year-old jeweller, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March 2019, appeared via video link before District Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for a regular 28-day call-over hearing.

Supreme Court to hear Vijay Mallya review plea on August 20

Mallya has sought review of the court’s 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children.

Seven dead, 60 infected by new infectious disease in China, say media reports

More than 37 people in East China’s Jiangsu Province contracted with the SFTS Virus in the first half of the year. Later, 23 people were found to have been infected in East China’s Anhui province, state-run Global Times quoted media reports. SFTS is not a new virus. China has isolated pathogen of the virus in 2011, and it belongs to the Bunyavirus category.

RBI enhances gold loan-to-value ratio to 90%

Under the current guidelines, loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery should not exceed 75% of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery which has now increased to 90%, the RBI said in a circular.

Vivo will not be IPL title sponsors this year, says BCCI

The BCCI suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the event’s upcoming edition amid soaring China-India diplomatic tensions.