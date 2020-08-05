Top news of the day: Centuries-long wait has ended, says Narendra Modi after Ram temple bhoomi pujan; tight security marks first anniversary of J&K special status revocation, and more

Ram temple bhoomi poojan | Grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla who lived in temporary tent for years, says PM Modi
“India Today is creating a golden chapter. Today, the entire country is immersed in Ram. Today, the entire nation is emotional as the wait that went on for centuries ended. Crores of people may not believe that they are witnessing this event. For years, Ram Lalla who has been under a tent will see a grand temple,” the Prime Minister said after performing the bhoomi pujan ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Ram temple bhoomi poojan | Foundation laying of Ram Temple defines India’s spirit of social harmony: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Kovind said the event defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. He said it will be a testimony to ideals of ‘Ram Rajya’ and a symbol of modern India.
Ram temple bhoomi poojan | Lord Ram ultimate embodiment of supreme human values: Rahul Gandhi
The former Congress president’s reaction came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
J&K special status revocation | Tight security in Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah’s all-party meeting ‘not allowed’
A tight security was maintained across the Kashmir Valley to foil a scheduled meeting and protest marches by the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, on the first anniversary of the revocation of J&K’s special status.
J&K special status revocation | One year since Article 370 revocation: economy crippled, more locals take up militancy, and more
Two spells of lockdown — the first after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and its special constitutional status and the second related to COVID-19 — have left the erstwhile State in disarray.
J&K special status revocation | Transformation under way in J&K and Ladakh, says Jaishankar
Taking to Twitter, the External Affairs Minister highlighted application of progressive laws, delivery of social justice, empowerment and support for vulnerable sections and rolling out of development projects as part of the transformation.
J&K special status revocation | India’s Article 370 move ‘illegal’, says China
On the one-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, China has repeated its opposition to the move, saying “any unilateral change to the status quo” in Jammu and Kashmir is “illegal and invalid”.
Coronavirus | Mothers should continue to breastfeed infants even if they are COVID-19 positive: WCD Ministry
Noting that breastfeeding helps to protect a baby even if the mother is infected with coronavirus, the The Women and Child Development Ministry said the guidelines of the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare must be followed by those who are suspected or confirmed to have infected with the coronavirus.
Sushant Singh Rajput death | We accept Bihar’s request for CBI probe, Centre tells Supreme Court
Maharashtra counters saying the case is being used to score political brownie points. “Our police are doing a “professional job,” it says.
Beirut blast | Lebanese PM Hassan Diab appeals for help
Smoke was still rising from the port August 5 morning. Major downtown streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. Lebanese Red Cross official George Kettaneh said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded, and said the toll could rise further.
Rafael Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns
Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women’s world number one Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.