Top news of the day: Over 600 rescued as rain pounds Maharashtra coast, Deora proposes Pilot or Scindia for Congress president, and more

Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas crippled normal life and disrupted rail and air traffic. | Rain situation might get critical, says Pune collector

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament with a hard-fought victory over Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the summit clash of Thailand Open in Bangkok.

Mr. Deora says he “unequivocally ruling (himself) out” adding that he knows his “strengths and capabilities and I am willing to work with anyone in the best interest of our party”.

Concerted efforts to browbeat mainstream leaders, says the former J&K Chief Minister.

“President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis,” Mr. Khan said.

The picture was taken using the LI4 camera on August 3, 2019 around 11 p.m. IST.

In a communiqué to the AIIMS director, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said that during a meeting, the health minister assured them of addressing their concerns while drafting the regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

A gunman wearing body armour and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring dozens, authorities say, in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

With no immediate signs of recovery, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) feared that the job cuts may continue with more showrooms being shut in the near future and sought immediate government intervention such as reduction of GST to provide relief to the auto industry.

Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan assured that the contest will be held in safe and secure environment, promising “impressive hospitality” to the visitors.

Smith, 98 not out at lunch on the fourth day, cover-drove fast bowler Stuart Broad for a boundary early in the second session to complete a 147-ball century with his 10th four.