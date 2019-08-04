Top news of the day: Over 600 rescued as rain pounds Maharashtra coast, Deora proposes Pilot or Scindia for Congress president, and more

400 rescued by boats in Kurla, 170 from Pune hospital
Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas crippled normal life and disrupted rail and air traffic. | Rain situation might get critical, says Pune collector
Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty become first Indian pair to win BWF Super 500 tourney
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win a BWF Super 500 badminton tournament with a hard-fought victory over Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the summit clash of Thailand Open in Bangkok.
Deora proposes Pilot or Scindia for Congress president
Mr. Deora says he “unequivocally ruling (himself) out” adding that he knows his “strengths and capabilities and I am willing to work with anyone in the best interest of our party”.
Notice to Mehbooba on ‘illegal recruitments’ in J&K Bank
Concerted efforts to browbeat mainstream leaders, says the former J&K Chief Minister.
Imran Khan says Kashmir could erupt into a regional conflict
“President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis,” Mr. Khan said.
Chandrayaan-2 clicks first image of Earth
The picture was taken using the LI4 camera on August 3, 2019 around 11 p.m. IST.
AIIMS doctors call off strike after meeting with Health Minister
In a communiqué to the AIIMS director, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said that during a meeting, the health minister assured them of addressing their concerns while drafting the regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC).
9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours
A gunman wearing body armour and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring dozens, authorities say, in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.
Two lakh jobs cut in last 3 months across automobile dealerships, says dealers federation
With no immediate signs of recovery, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) feared that the job cuts may continue with more showrooms being shut in the near future and sought immediate government intervention such as reduction of GST to provide relief to the auto industry.
Pakistan tennis chief promises India full-proof security ahead of Davis Cup tie
Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan assured that the contest will be held in safe and secure environment, promising “impressive hospitality” to the visitors.
Ashes | Steve Smith scores second hundred in comeback Test
Smith, 98 not out at lunch on the fourth day, cover-drove fast bowler Stuart Broad for a boundary early in the second session to complete a 147-ball century with his 10th four.
Please Email the Editor