Top news of the day: Congress wants Narendra Modi to make a statement on J&K in Parliament; Kumaraswamy ‘thinking of keeping away from politics’, and more

Ghulam Nabi Azad says the government should clarify why additional paramilitary forces were sent to the State.

“The government order asking tourists and pilgrims to leave has panicked people in J&K. Locals are queuing up outside petrol pumps. I met the Governor to seek answers as it’s hard finding truth on what is going to happen. However, the Governor assured us no such move is underway whether it’s Article 35A, delimitation or trifurcation.”

“I entered politics accidentally. The God gave me the opportunity to rule the State as Chief Minister two times. Good people have no place in today's politics,” the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

A three-member team of the central investigation agency visited the Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the Bangermau MLA for several hours.

Based on intelligence inputs, District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, part of a special operations team of the Rajnandgaon police, at around 7 a.m. fired at 40 Maoists in Sailpar forest in Sitagota village, close to the Maharashtra border, said Deputy Inspector-General (Anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P.

Doctors from several hospitals across New Delhi and various parts of the country have been striking from work, including emergency services in some hospitals, for the past three days protesting against the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019.

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and adjoining suburbs on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, affecting normal life.

Officials denied that they had deported him, saying they merely refused him entry to India since he tried to enter at a non-sanctioned port in Thoothukudi.

Protests against a proposed bill allowing people to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China have escalated since June, growing increasingly violent, with the police accused of excessive force and failing to protect protesters from suspected gang attacks.

Resuming on 267-4, England World Cup hero Ben Stokes reached his 18th test half century only to be caught behind off the next ball he faced before, after facing 311 balls, Burns was out for 133, a quicker ball from Nathan Lyon proving his undoing.