Top news of the day: India crosses another grim milestone in number of coronavirus cases; current India bowler and multiple staff members of Chennai Super Kings test positive, and more

A record single day spike of 77,266 infections in a day, pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 33,87,500, while the death-toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on August 28 showed.

The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.

The apex court upholds UGC’s decision to hold final year exams.

West Bengal’s Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand’s Rameshwar Oraon, Chhattisgarh’s Amarjeet Bhagat, Maharashtra’s Uday Ravindra Samant, Rajasthan’s Raghu Sharma and Punjab’s Balbir Singh Sidhu moved the court through lawyer Sunil Fernandes.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police after finding tweets by the Kashmir Zone Police and an officer of the force on August 21 tried to “glamourise” encounter killings of alleged terrorists.

The slain militants belonged to the Al badr militant outfit.

External Affairs Minister equates the threat of the current pandemic with that of global terrorism.

Republican National Convention 2020 | Light on facts, heavy on hyperbole: Trump’s acceptance speech

Accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a 70 minute speech rife with exaggerations and false statements on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

“I have decided that I will step down as prime minister, with the belief that I cannot continue being prime minister if I do not have the confidence that I can carry out the job entrusted to me by the people,” Mr. Abe (65) told a news conference.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention came in the midst of a heated debate at the GST Council meeting on August 27, where Finance Ministers of Opposition-ruled States forcefully argued that it should be the Centre and not the States that should raise loans to make up for the revenue shortfalls.

HAL said in a stock filing with the exchanges that the government would sell 33.43 million shares, amounting to a 10% stake to institutional and retail investors on August 27 and 28. In case of over-subscription, a further 5% stake or 16.71 million shares would be offered. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at ₹1,001 a share, a 15% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,177.75.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on the ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a player is still permitted to use sweat from anywhere on the body and rub it on the ball.