Top news of the day: India crosses another grim milestone in number of coronavirus cases; current India bowler and multiple staff members of Chennai Super Kings test positive, and more

Coronavirus | India records highest single-day spike in the world
A record single day spike of 77,266 infections in a day, pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 33,87,500, while the death-toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on August 28 showed.
Coronavirus | Current India bowler, multiple staff members of Chennai Super Kings test positive
The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.
States, universities cannot promote students without final year exams by September 30: Supreme Court
The apex court upholds UGC’s decision to hold final year exams.
Ministers of six Opposition-ruled States move Supreme Court seeking review of order on NEET, JEE
West Bengal’s Moloy Ghatak, Jharkhand’s Rameshwar Oraon, Chhattisgarh’s Amarjeet Bhagat, Maharashtra’s Uday Ravindra Samant, Rajasthan’s Raghu Sharma and Punjab’s Balbir Singh Sidhu moved the court through lawyer Sunil Fernandes.
Exclusive | NHRC issues notice to J&K Police over SSP’s tweets on encounter killings of terrorists
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police after finding tweets by the Kashmir Zone Police and an officer of the force on August 21 tried to “glamourise” encounter killings of alleged terrorists.
Four militants killed in encounter at J&K’s Shopian district
The slain militants belonged to the Al badr militant outfit.
Absence of global convention exploited by terror-exporting states: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister equates the threat of the current pandemic with that of global terrorism.
Republican National Convention 2020 | Light on facts, heavy on hyperbole: Trump’s acceptance speech
Accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for the presidency, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a 70 minute speech rife with exaggerations and false statements on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
Japan PM Shinzo Abe resigns over health problems
“I have decided that I will step down as prime minister, with the belief that I cannot continue being prime minister if I do not have the confidence that I can carry out the job entrusted to me by the people,” Mr. Abe (65) told a news conference.
Centre can’t be held liable for revenue loss in pandemic, Assam Finance Minister told GST Council
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention came in the midst of a heated debate at the GST Council meeting on August 27, where Finance Ministers of Opposition-ruled States forcefully argued that it should be the Centre and not the States that should raise loans to make up for the revenue shortfalls.
Government to divest up to 15% stake in HAL
HAL said in a stock filing with the exchanges that the government would sell 33.43 million shares, amounting to a 10% stake to institutional and retail investors on August 27 and 28. In case of over-subscription, a further 5% stake or 16.71 million shares would be offered. The floor price of the offer has been fixed at ₹1,001 a share, a 15% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹1,177.75.
Australia impose further restriction on use of sweat for England tour
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on the ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a player is still permitted to use sweat from anywhere on the body and rub it on the ball.