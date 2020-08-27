Top news of the day: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 COVID-19 cases; Centre gives two options to States on GST compensation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A record 75,760 cases were added to the country’s COVID-19 tally in a day, taking it to 33,10,234. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 60,472, with 1,023 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. IST on August 27 showed.

“We have shifted all the five to an isolation facility in Port Blair. Of these five persons, four are men and one a woman. They are all cooperating with us and are not showing any serious health complications,” Avijit Roy, Nodal officer for COVID-19 and Deputy Director (Health), Directorate of Health Services, Port Blair, told The Hindu.

GST Council Meeting | Centre gives two options to States on GST compensation

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said a special window can be provided to States at a reasonable interest rate for borrowing of ₹97,000 crore. The amount can be repaid after five years (of GST implementation) ending 2022 from cess collection. The second option before the States is to borrow the entire ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window.

“It is not possible to give general directions for the whole country... It will lead to chaos. A particular community will be targeted for spreading COVID... We as a court cannot do that, cannot expose you to that risk. We cannot give general directions”, Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde addressed advocate Azim H. Laskar, appearing for prominent Shia cleric Syed Kalbe Jawad.

The Supreme Court held that its 2004 verdict holding that States do not have the power to further sub-classify the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, for grant of quotas in jobs and admissions to educational institutions, needs to be revisited.

Amid the chorus for postponement of the two exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the IIT Directors appealed to students to trust the institutions conducting the exam.

Deliveries of S-400 long-range air defence systems would begin by end of 2021 and could not be accelerated further, a representative of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

India will have to undertake a slew of reforms over the next 12-18 months with the aim of increasing productivity and creating jobs, MGI said in a report.

The badminton season has been on hold after the All England Championship in March.