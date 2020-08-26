Top news of the day: Opposition CMs vow to fight Centre on GST compensation to States; Centre is ‘hiding behind RBI’ on loan moratorium scheme, says Supreme Court, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

GST compensation to States | Opposition CMs vow to fight Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V. Narayanasamy attended the meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The court wanted to know whether the deferment of loan interest to prop up borrowers through their financial crisis during the national lockdown would lead to accrual of further interest once the freeze was lifted on August 31. The government is yet to file its affidavit.

Coronavirus | Phase II human trial of Oxford vaccine begins in Pune

Two male volunteers were administered the vaccine at Bharti Vidyapeeth’s Medical College and Hospital, a senior office-bearer of the hospital said.

NEET | Over four lakh admit cards downloaded within three hours

While the NEET is planned on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

Mahad building collapse | Death toll reaches 16, consultant held

The five-storey building — Tareq Garden — in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, collapsed on August 24 evening.

The “Kiran” mental health rehabilitation helpline number, 1800-599-0019, will provide callers “support for early screening, first-aid, psychological support, distress management, mental well-being, preventing deviant behaviours, psychological crisis management etc.,” a Ministry statement said.

A Division Bench of Justices S. K. Mishra and Savitri Ratho pronounced the judgment while hearing the petition of a transman who had sought the court’s intervention for restoration of a live-in relationship with another woman.

Pakistan’s Opposition-dominated Senate has rejected two bills related to the tough conditions set by the FATF, jeopardising the government’s efforts to escape from being blacklisted by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

Today’s top business news | Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Shares rise on gains in auto stocks; McKinsey warns India risks decade of stagnation; U.S. banks tighten lending standards, and more.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is in second place in the T20 rankings for batsmen behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam and ahead of Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch.