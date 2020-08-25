Top news of the day: Is it a sin to apologise, Supreme Court asks Prashant Bhushan; Cabinet Committee recommends monsoon session from September 14, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prashant Bhushan tweets case | Is it a sin to apologise, asks Supreme Court

“If Bar and Bench are going to destroy each other, who will have faith in this institution? Don't just attack. Judges cannot go to press to defend themselves. You (lawyers) are our voice,” Justice Arun Mishra said. “Criticise but do not attribute motives to us," the judge, who is retiring on September 2, said while wrapping up the hearing.

Prashant Bhushan 2009 contempt case | Supreme Court defers hearing to September 10

The case was initiated on remarks made by Prashant Bhushan about judicial corruption in an interview to Tehelka magazine.

Hectic preparations are underway for the monsoon session of Parliament with several first-time measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials had said.

PNB fraud case | Interpol issues Red Notice against Nirav Modi’s wife Ami Modi

Nirav Modi left India along with his wife and other family members in the first week of January 2018, shortly before the CBI registered FIRs against them.

Congress leadership crisis | It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Mr. Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet, a day after a stormy Congress Working Committee meeting.

Congress leadership crisis | Sorry if we hurt Sonia Gandhi’s feelings: Veerappa Moily

At the same time, the former Union Minister defended being a signatory to the letter addressed to the interim Congress president, as he stressed the need for rejuvenating and restructuring the party.

Raising the age of marriage from 18 to 21 for women will lead to an increase in parental backlash against young adults who marry against the wishes of their parents or elope and will lead to criminalisation of sexual activity, say activists.

Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr. Shivanand Bandekar said the oxygen saturation levels of Mr. Naik had dropped in the morning, following which he was shifted on a non-invasive ventilator. “His condition is stable now,” he added.

Tablighi Jamaat | Supreme Court seeks reply of Bihar government on plea for consolidation of trial

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Bihar government on a plea of 13 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, facing criminal cases for alleged violation of visa norms, that their trial be consolidated before one court in the State.

India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post on Monday and said: “As societies that respect innovation, India and the United States can do much to provide solutions to the novel coronavirus pandemic and to build a healthier, safer world beyond”.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy briefing and video address that tourism is the third-largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and in 2019 it accounted for 7% of global trade.

In a meeting with the members of CII, Ms. Sitharaman said structural reform is a key priority for the government and it will move fast on the Cabinet-cleared disinvestment proposals, including that of banks.

The India off-spinner says he has spoken to his IPL coach on the contentious issue of running out batsmen who back up too far at the non-striker’s end but will reveal the contents of the telephonic conversation only next week.