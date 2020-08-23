Top news of the day: Sonia Gandhi reportedly tells Congress to find a new president; Harsh Vardhan predicts COVID-19 vaccine in India by year-end, and more

Find a new Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi tells party
Faced with an unprecedented situation of senior leaders questioning the party’s top leadership, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have asked her colleagues to find new party chief and expressed her desire to step down in a letter.
Coronavirus | If everything goes well India would get COVID-19 vaccine by year-end: Harsh Vardhan
Three COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including two indigenous ones, are in different phases of development in India.
Coronavirus | With 3 million positive cases, experts say rise unlikely to abate soon
India continued to be placed behind Brazil and the United States in the overall case load and, at 56,706 deaths, had only half as many as Brazil and less than a third as that of the U.S.
Five months on, Tablighi Jamaat cases become diplomatic headache for government
Several countries have expressed concern over the continued custody of their nationals, say diplomats.
I&B Ministry releases SOPs for resuming production of films and TV series
“‘Contact Minimisation’ is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hairstylists and make-up artists among others,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Large quantity of explosives, Islamic State flag recovered from house of alleged operative: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police has recovered a large quantity of explosives and an Islamic State flag from the house of Mohammad Mustakim Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh two days after he was arrested in the national capital.
Bihar Assembly elections | BJP, JD(U), LJP to fight polls together, says Nadda
The BJP president’s assertion through the virtual meeting comes at a time when the JD(U) and the LJP are engaged in a bitter war of words.
As Godavari water inflow reduces, third warning withdrawn in Andhra Pradesh
The third warning was withdrawn at 11 a.m. on August 23 in Andhra Pradesh as the water inflow started falling in the Godavari at the Sir Arthur Cotton (SAC) Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.
U.S. Presidential polls 2020 | Trump campaign releases commercial for Indian-Americans featuring Modi
Amidst cheering, Mr. Modi is seen saying Mr. Trump “needs no introduction” and that “his name comes up in almost every conversation”.
Pakistan terms Nawaz Sharif an ‘absconder’, approaches U.K. for extradition
The former Prime Minister left for the U.K. in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to go abroad for treatment.
Don’t read too much into green shoots, it’s a mechanical rebound: RBI ex-Governor Subbarao
Indian economy was in a troubled state when the pandemic hit the world. Before the COVID-19 crisis hit India, the real GDP growth had moderated from 7% in 2017-18 to 6.1% in 2018-19 and to 4.2% in 2019-20.
Government frames norms for enforcement of ‘rules of origin’ for imports under FTAs
India has inked FTAs with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and ASEAN members.
Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Abbas, Lisa Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Pune-born Lisa Sthalekar is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from her country.