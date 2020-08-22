Top news of the day: Centre asks States not to restrict inter-State movement of people and goods; six J&K parties forge alliance to fight for pre-August 5 position, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all States and Union Territories that such restrictions are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

The National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Congress, the J&K Peoples Conference, the CPI(M) and the Awami National Conference said in a joint statement that the unfortunate events of August 5, 2019 have “unrecognisably changed the relationship between J&K and New Delhi”.

Coronavirus | India tests over 10 lakh people in a day

Of the total of 10,23,836 samples tested on August 21, around 3.8 lakh samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, sources said.

Samples of 29 people in Mr. Soren’s household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region the most affected with 254,897 deaths. More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries as of 4.30 p.m. IST: the United States with 175,416, Brazil with 113,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794.

Coronavirus | SPB continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is closely monitored by a multidisciplinary clinical team and his clinical condition is stable, according to a statement from MGM Healthcare, the hospital where he is admitted.

The incident was reported in the early hours when the BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement violating the International Border.

Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from Mohammad Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on August 21 night from the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.

With flood level increasing at Prakasam Barrage, officials have alerted people staying downstream. Surplus at the Barrage was 1,13,200 cusecs at 3 p.m. on August 22.

An air ambulance carrying Navalny, chartered by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, touched down at 8:47 am local time (0647 GMT) at the military wing of Berlin’s Tegel airport.

The combined entity will have a market share of 8.7% on pro-forma basis.

If PSG wins, it will pick up their first European Cup; for Bayern Munich it will be the sixth.