Top news of the day: Centre asks States not to restrict inter-State movement of people and goods; six J&K parties forge alliance to fight for pre-August 5 position, and more

Centre asks States not to restrict inter-State movement of people, goods
Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all States and Union Territories that such restrictions are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.
Six J&K parties forge alliance to fight for pre-August 5 position
The National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Congress, the J&K Peoples Conference, the CPI(M) and the Awami National Conference said in a joint statement that the unfortunate events of August 5, 2019 have “unrecognisably changed the relationship between J&K and New Delhi”.
Coronavirus | India tests over 10 lakh people in a day
Of the total of 10,23,836 samples tested on August 21, around 3.8 lakh samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, sources said.
Coronavirus | JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife test positive
Samples of 29 people in Mr. Soren’s household were collected for examination, of which seven were found to have contracted the disease.
Coronavirus | Global death toll tops 8,00,000
Latin America and the Caribbean is the region the most affected with 254,897 deaths. More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries as of 4.30 p.m. IST: the United States with 175,416, Brazil with 113,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794.
Coronavirus | SPB continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support
Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is closely monitored by a multidisciplinary clinical team and his clinical condition is stable, according to a statement from MGM Healthcare, the hospital where he is admitted.
Five intruders killed along India-Pakistan border in Punjab: BSF
The incident was reported in the early hours when the BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement violating the International Border.
Islamic State operative held in Delhi had planned terror strikes: police
Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from Mohammad Mustakeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on August 21 night from the section of the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh.
Krishna and Godavari Rivers in spate, low-lying areas inundated
With flood level increasing at Prakasam Barrage, officials have alerted people staying downstream. Surplus at the Barrage was 1,13,200 cusecs at 3 p.m. on August 22.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ‘stable’ in Berlin hospital
An air ambulance carrying Navalny, chartered by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, touched down at 8:47 am local time (0647 GMT) at the military wing of Berlin’s Tegel airport.
ICICI Lombard signs definitive agreement to acquire non-life insurance business of Bharti AXA
The combined entity will have a market share of 8.7% on pro-forma basis.
425 days later, Champions League ends with PSG-Bayern final
If PSG wins, it will pick up their first European Cup; for Bayern Munich it will be the sixth.