Top news of the day: 9 killed in fire at Telangana’s Srisailam hydel power plant; Election Commission issues guidelines for polls during the pandemic, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A short circuit in the terminal panel of the fourth unit of the hydel station is said to be the immediate cause of the accident. However, authorities of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation said they would arrive at a conclusion only after finding out what exactly happened.

Polls during the pandemic | Election Commission issues guidelines; voters to get gloves, booths to have thermal scanners

COVID-19 patients in quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour of the polling day, according to the broad guidelines issued by the poll panel.

U.S. Presidential polls | We can overcome this season of darkness, says Joe Biden as he accepts Democratic nomination

“The current President has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division,” Mr. Biden said on the fourth and final day of a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention, themed America’s Promise.

The video released by the recently-floated People’s Anti-Fascist Front outfit showed an attacker, wearing a body camera, shooting at the security personnel along with another attacker, apparently in Baramulla’s Kreeri five on August 17.

“The medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains same. He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable,” the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said in a statement.

It fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh.

States citing pandemic for not allowing religious activities alone is strange, the court says.

Mr. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity and believe was engineered by the Kremlin. "The chief doctor said that Mr. Navalny is non-transportable. (His) condition is unstable. Family’s decision to transfer him is not enough,” Mr. Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted.

These include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹28,180 crore issued to over 23.05 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to ₹60,472 crore to over 1.58 lakh taxpayers during this period.

Prime Minister lavishes praise on the IPL’s most prolific batsman, says he is the perfect team-man who enjoyed others’ successes.