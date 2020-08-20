Top news of the day: Prashant Bhushan refuses to offer an apology in contempt case; there is no vaccine for racism, says Kamala Harris, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Contempt case sentence hearing | Pained because I have been grossly misunderstood, says Prashant Bhushan

Convicted of contempt for his tweets, civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan read out a short statement in the Supreme Court that he has served it for three decades not as a courtier or a cheerleader but as a humble guard of its majesty.

Contempt case sentence hearing | Supreme Court gives Prashant Bhushan ‘2 or 3 days’ to ‘reflect on’ his statement

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, in the capacity of his constitutional office, urged the court not to punish the senior lawyer.

U.S. Presidential polls | ‘There is no vaccine for racism,’ Kamala Harris says in her acceptance speech

Kamala Harris, the first black woman and person of Indian descent to be nominated on a major political party ticket in U.S. history, accepted the (uncontested) nomination as Vice-Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

U.S. Presidential polls | Trump lacks interest, treats Presidency as reality show: Barack Obama

The comments were made in a video address on Day Three of the virtual Democratic National Convention, themed ‘ A More Perfect Union.’

Coronavirus | Record 9.18 lakh COVID-19 tests done in a day, cumulative tests reach 3.26 crore

With constantly increasing testing numbers, there has been a commensurate fall in the positivity rate, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus | Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive

The Union Minister on August 18 held a meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link, where Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar, Mr. Shekhawat’s deputy Rattan Lal Kataria and senior officials were physically present.

Indore ranked cleanest city 4th year in a row

Survey of sanitation in over 4,000 cities was carried out earlier this year over 28 days.

Jacobite faction of Kerala’s Malankara Church cuts off all relations with Orthodox group

In 2017, the Supreme Court ended all parallel administration of the Malankara churches and handed over complete control of all the parishes in the Malankara church to the Orthodox group.

BJP ‘desperately’ trying to shield PM CARES Fund from scrutiny: Chidambaram

The Congress leader’s questions on Twitter follow a report published in The Hindu where it was pointed out that though the government claimed that PM CARES Fund was not a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in March applied the logic of the fund being set up the Centre itself to allow donations as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited his father’s memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage. Mr. Gandhi described his father as a compassionate and loving human being, and a man with tremendous vision, far ahead of his time.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in hospital with suspected poisoning

Mr. Navalny, 44, is unconscious and in intensive care after he started feeling unwell on a flight returning to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk.

Today's top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Shares fall on doubts over economic recovery path, gold rebounds, banks set to restructure up to ₹8.4 lakh crore of loans, and more.

Harbhajan to join CSK squad in UAE in two weeks

The team leaves for Dubai on August 22.