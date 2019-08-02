News

Top news of the day: India accuses Pakistan Army, terrorists of trying to attack Amarnath Yatra; Supreme Court will hear Ayodhya appeals from August 6 as mediation fails, and more

CRPF personnel stand guard in Srinagar, on Friday. An additional 25,000 security personnel were ordered to be moved to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, days after Governor Satya Pal Malik said “all was normal” in the State.

CRPF personnel stand guard in Srinagar, on Friday. An additional 25,000 security personnel were ordered to be moved to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, days after Governor Satya Pal Malik said “all was normal” in the State.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Pakistan Army, terrorists trying to attack Amarnath Yatra: India

“A search operation is still on the twin routes of the Amarnath Yatra in south and central Kashmir. A landmine with marks of a Pakistan ordnance factory and a U.S.-made rifle were among the cache of arms recovered from one of the yatra route,” General Officer Commanding 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said. | J&K govt asks tourists, Amarnath Yatris to cut down stay

Ayodhya mediation has failed: Supreme Court

Efforts to mediate a final settlement between rival Hindu and Muslim parties in the Ayodhya title dispute cases had failed, a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said on Friday. Now the court will commence hearing the appeals from August 6 on a day to day basis.

Unnao cases: Supreme Court drops decision to transfer Rae Bareli ‘accident’ case to Delhi

Counsel for Unnao rape survivor’s family tells court that girl’s mother is reluctant about shifting victim from Lucknow hospital.

India seeks unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

This comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared that it was evaluating Pakistan’s proposal to grant diplomatic access to him.

India draws red line on Kashmir again with U.S. as Jaishankar meets Pompeo

Any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally, says the External Affairs Minister

Chandrayaan 2 successfully undergoes fourth orbit raising manoeuvre

It will continue orbiting Earth until August 14. Meanwhile it will undergo its final orbit manoeuvre on August 6.

Earthquake off Indonesia’s Sumatra island triggers tsunami warning

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued the warning after the quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey initially said had a magnitude of 7 and hit at a depth of 59 km, about 227 km from the city of Teluk Betung. The magnitude was later lowered to 6.8.

Scientists link Europe heat wave to man-made global warming

The rapid study by a respected team of European scientists points to an array of evidence that man-made global warming was behind the continent’s most recent heat wave.

Definitely one day I want to become India coach, says Sourav Ganguly

The hunt is on for the new India coach with incumbent Ravi Shastri’s tenure coming to an end with the conclusion of the tour of the West Indies.

First Ashes Test: Burns, Root hold firm for England

England still had plenty of work to do to get back on level terms but a session where they lost just one wicket in opener Jason Roy represented a vast improvement on their first-innings 85 all out in a Test win over Ireland at Lord's last week.

