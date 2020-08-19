Top news of the day: Centre announces National Recruitment Agency to conduct common test for government jobs; Supreme Court confirms CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Centre announces National Recruitment Agency to conduct common eligibility test for government jobs

The preliminary test for the Railway Recruitment Board, the Staff Selection Commission and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection would be conducted by the NRA, after which the candidates can use the scores to apply to the individual agencies for the next round.

Sushant Singh Rajput death | Supreme Court confirms CBI probe

The court flexed its extraordinary constitutional powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to order that any future FIRs registered will be investigated by the central agency.

Contempt case | Prashant Bhushan urges Supreme Court to defer sentence hearing

The sentence hearing is scheduled before a three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra on August 20.

Rahul is my leader but there are many good people to lead party: Priyanka

Ms. Vadra said, “Nobody had fought Modi [Prime Minister] like my brother.” But she is willing to endorse his earlier stand of a non-Gandhi leading the party and didn’t see any difficulty to work in such an arrangement.

Pranab Mukherjee develops lung infection, condition declines

On August 10, Mr. Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot and has since been on ventilator support. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus | Number of COVID-19 recoveries cross 2 million; case fatality rate declines to 1.91%

The recoveries have surged to 20,37,870 in the country, while there are 6,76,514 active cases of COVID-19, according to Health Ministry data.

Shashi Tharoor gives ‘breach of privilege’ notice against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mr. Tharoor took strong objection to Mr. Dubey’s remarks on Twitter that “the Chairman of Standing Committee does not have the authority to do anything without discussion of the agenda with its members”.

Tablighi Jamaat | ED conducts multi-city searches in money laundering case

The central probe agency had filed a money laundering case in April against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and others after it took cognisance of a Delhi Police complaint against these entities.

Two major Assam students’ groups join hands to take anti-CAA movement forward

The the All Assam Students’ Union, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad and organisations such as the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti had been spearheading the anti-CAA movement until the COVID-19 restrictions kept most activists indoors.

U.S. Presidential election | Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter bat for Joe Biden.

Today’s top business news | Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Stocks end choppy day, Reliance acquires majority stake in Netmeds, the gold fall is just a correction, and more.

Paris St Germain reach first Champions League final with win over RB Leipzig

PSG’s only other appearances in the final of a European competition came with their UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup victory in 1996 and their runners-up spot in the following season.