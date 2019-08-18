Top news of the day: 4,000 reportedly arrested in Kashmir since August 5, Arun Jaitley continues to be on life support, and more

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman Rohit Kansal said previously there was “no centralised figure” for the total number of people detained. But AFP spoke to numerous government officials in Srinagar, including police and security personnel, who confirmed the sweeping arrests. A police official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP “around 6,000 people were medically examined at a couple of places in Srinagar after they were detained”. He added: “They are first sent to the central jail in Srinagar and later flown out of here in military aircraft.”

In many other parts of the Valley, restrictions continued for the 14th day.

On Sunday several leaders including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to enquire about the health condition of the senior BJP leader.

“Pakistan's Prime Minister a few days ago said in PoK that India is planning an air strike even bigger than the Balakot air strike . This means that Pakistan's Prime Minister has accepted the fact India conducted an air strike in Balakot and that large number of terrorists were killed in it,” the Defence Minister said.

On August 17, he was charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after an AK-47 rifle, 22 cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his ancestral home.

“India must recognise the full extent of the national and economic security threat posed by foreign and especially Chinese equipment in India's ICT (information and communication technology) networks,” said Ashwani Mahajan, who heads SJM, the economic wing of the RSS.

As many as 1,200 restaurants in several major cities have reportedly delisted themselves from the dine-in programmes of online platforms over “unsustainable” deep discounting offered by the aggregator, saying table reservation services were hurting their business models.

Widespread damage to life and property has been reported from different parts of the country as monsoon rains played havoc in several States.

The wearing of caste bands on the wrist is, unfortunately, just only of many forms of discrimination, contends Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary D. Ravikumar. There have been instances of Dalit students being made to sit on the back benches; barred from wearing footwear in schools; even prevented from using common toilets. In some cases, even Dalit teachers have been harassed into not taking classes on B.R. Ambedkar, and when they defied such instructions, they have been attacked, point out activists.

The August 17 night attack came as the Taliban and the United States try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government.

At least 100,000 anti-government protesters joined a mass rally in Hong Kong, filling major thoroughfares in heavy rain in the 11th week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

The vessel has been detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

Australia, 1-0 up in the series, confirmed that batsman Steve Smith will play no further part in the game due to concussion symptoms.