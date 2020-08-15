Top news of the day: Modi hails jawans for guarding territory at LAC and LOC; U.P. docor Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA extended by three months, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

74th Independence Day | LAC or LOC, our jawans have answered challenge to territorial integrity in a befitting manner: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort reflected the two big crisis the country is facing this year — the novel coronavirus pandemic and the attack on the borders by China in Eastern Ladakh adding that the virus could be a hindrance but that the nation was resolved to be self-reliant. “This is no time to be ordinary,” he said.

74th Independence Day | All villages to be connected with optical fibre in 1,000 days: Modi

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he pointed out that only five dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre cable before 2014. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre cable, Mr. Modi said.

74th Independence Day | Woman Army officer assists PM Modi in unfurling tricolour at Red Fort

It was only fitting as the Prime Minister spoke about women empowerment and their achievements in his address to the nation.

U.P. doctor Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA extended by 3 months

Dr. Khan is lodged at Mathura jail since February 2020 for an alleged provocative speech made at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Coronavirus | Record 57,381 patients discharged in a day, recovery rate rises to 71.61%, says Health Ministry

Twelve States and Union Territories have reported their recovery rates above the national average. In 30 States and UTs the COVID-19 recovery rate is more than 50%, the Ministry highlighted.

Andhra Pradesh | Godavari water level crosses first warning level in Bhadrachalam

Villagers have been shifted to safer places as flood waters enter many villages at Polavaram, Velerupadu, Kukunur and other mandals.

Tamil Nadu | Palaniswami, Panneerselvam seek to put CM candidate debate at rest

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his deputy issue a joint statement after a group of senior Ministers held separate discussions with both AIADMK leaders.

Hope Indian professionals are continued to be welcomed in U.S.: Indian envoy

During a virtual meeting with Governor of Ohio State Mike DeWine, Taranjit Singh Sandhu discussed various important issues, including the potential collaborations in the sector of higher education and technology where the talent from India can contribute in a significant way

Nepal PM Oli calls up Modi on Independence Day

The high level contact comes after nearly nine months of tension and war of words after India asserted control over the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura region of Pithoragarh which is claimed by Nepal.

South Korea extends olive branch to Japan over wartime history

South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered talks with Japan to resolve a bitter feud over wartime grievances as the nation celebrated the 75th anniversary of its liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

Doland Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell U.S. assets

U.S. President gives 90 days to the Chinese company ByteDance to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

ICICI Bank closes QIP; garners ₹15,000 crore from share sale

India’s second largest private sector lender said it has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutional placement and raised approximately ₹15,000 crore to fund its business growth and meet regulatory capital requirement.

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The 73-year-old Mr. Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support but stable

In a statement MGM Healthcare, the hospital where the singer is admitted, said, “Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in intensive care unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.”