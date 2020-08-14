Top news of the day: Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt; Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A three-judge Bench said Mr. Bhushan’s tweet on a photograph of Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde astride a bike and another on the court’s role in the past six years scandalised the Supreme Court as an institution. The Bench fixed the sentence hearing on August 20. The Contempt of Court Act of 1971 punishes with imprisonment that may extend to six months or fine of ₹ 2,000 or both.

Rajasthan political crisis | Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote

The motion of confidence in the Council of Ministers was passed in the Assembly with a voice vote after a three-hour-long debate. While replying to the debate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the role of BJP was dubious during the political crisis. He claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah went all out to topple the Rajasthan government.

Doctors and medical professionals have been the frontline COVID warriors. No amount of appreciation is enough for these warriors.

“Today my Corona test report has come negative. I thank God and extend my gratitude to all those who wished me well and lent strength to me and my family in these tough times. On the advise of doctors I will stay in home isolation for few days,” the Union Home Minister tweeted.

Mr. Vijayan’s office said health experts had advised him to isolate himself after several senior officers who led the rescue operations at the site of the Kozhikode plane crash had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 80-year old Mr. Purohit tested positive on August 2 and had been advised home isolation since his infection was mild.

“In a late night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU. He is on life support and his condition remains critical," MGM Healthcare, where he had been admitted, said in a health bulletin.

On August 10, Mr. Mukherjee underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“He has pushed the ideological agenda of the Sangh Parivar far more than his predecessor, who was encumbered by coalition compulsions and his own Nehruvian ways of doing things. Prime Minister Modi has clarified a vision of a Hindu civilisational state,” said Ashwani Kumar, political scientist at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The attack comes after security was beefed up and additional checkpoints were set up ahead of the Independence Day on August 15 in Kashmir Valley.

Independence Day celebrations | Over 4,000 invited for Red Fort event, says Defence Ministry

It said the seating arrangement has been made under the guiding principle of Do Gaz ki Doori (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests.

The U.S. President said he had ‘heard’ that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House.

Taliban officials said 86 prisoners were freed. It wasn’t immediately known when the remaining prisoners would be freed.

The employees’ legal challenge to Mr. Trump’s executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, though both will argue that the order is unconstitutional, said Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees.

The decision was taken at the 584th meeting of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

England and Australia will be playing three T20 Internationals at the Ageas Bowl on September 4, 6 and 8 while the ODIs will be held on September 11, 13 and 16 at Old Trafford.