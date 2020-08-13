Top news of the day: Ram temple trust head tests positive for COVID-19; BJP to move no-confidence motion against Rajasthan govt, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mahant Das was in Mathura to participate in the Krishna Janamasthami celebrations. He was present with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Ayodhya Ram temple trust head Nritya Gopal Das is taken to a hospital in an ambulance after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura on August 13, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan political crisis | BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government

The Opposition party’s decision comes days after an “amicable resolution” of the nearly month-long political crisis in Rajasthan.

Plea against contempt law | Supreme Court allows N. Ram, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan to withdraw plea with liberty to approach High Court

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, however, insisted that the writ petitioners could not withdraw the case with an intention to straightaway move the Supreme Court later on.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts examinations for higher educational courses, said the Medical Council of India had made it very clear that NEET was mandatorily held in the paper-book format for all candidates. It is a policy decision of the NTA. The conduct of these exams was purely within the MCI’s domain.

Rajiv Tyagi death | Congress faults government for vicious TV debates

The death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi moments after finishing a television show on Wednesday evening stirred up some party leaders to comment on media neutrality on Thursday.

A source in the Supreme Court aware of the committee’s deliberations said medical experts were, however, still against the idea of physical court hearings. They have been advised to wait as statistics on COVID-19 cases continue to ride high. The source said that the court was nevertheless making preliminary preparations in the courtrooms.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 exceed active cases by more than 10 lakh.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore in June handed down one-year imprisonment to Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdus Salam for terror-financing.

The government resigned after the blast that killed more than 170 people, injured at least 6,000

Hailing it as a “new milestone” in the ongoing process of structural reforms, he announced that the faceless assessment and taxpayers’ charter would be implemented from Thursday itself. The faceless appeal system would be available from September 25, birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

With Janssen Pharmaceutica, one of the Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, the agreement is for creation / enhancement of manufacturing capacities for drug substance and drug product for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S.

IPL 2020 | Karun Nair recovers from COVID-19, to undergo more tests to be able to fly to UAE

A BCCI source said that Nair returned a negative test on August 8 at the end of his quarantine.