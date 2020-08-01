Top news of the day: New education policy stresses on making job creators, says Modi; N. Ram, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan move Supreme Court against Contempt of Court Act, and more

Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said the National Education Policy 2020 announced earlier this week emphasises on inter-disciplinary study which will ensure that the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

The senior journalists said the contempt law in question was unconstitutional, rooted in colonialism and produced a chilling effect on free speech and expression.

Mr. Bhushan said the action of the Secretary General was “illegal” and amounted to “usurpation” of the role of the Chief Justice of India as ‘master of the roster’.

About nine persons have died at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here in Visakhapatnam, when a crane collapsed and fell on the workers. All of them were employees and working at the site.

DRDO coordinating effort including transfer of data, saliva samples from 5,000 patients.

In the global platform, India continues to register and maintain the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate, the Health Ministry said and asserted that this is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving “test, track, treat” strategy and efforts of the Centre, states and Union Territories.

Te Congress Working Committee member speaks to The Hindu on his recent claims about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s anti-Brahmin slant, construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the attrition rate in Congress party.

Amar Singh had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

The schools, State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists, will not be allowed to let in students up to Class IV while restarting higher classes will entail riders such as “mandatory” COVID-19 tests for all teachers and staff before August 30.

Coronavirus | Anthony Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

The top infectious disease specialist and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump on COVID-19, said that he remains confident that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by early next year, telling lawmakers that a quarter-million Americans already have volunteered to take part in clinical trials.

As part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package, the Finance Minister in May announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.

Botham, who played 102 Test matches for England between 1977 and 1992, is a prominent Brexit supporter. He was knighted in 2007 in recognition of his services to charity and cricket.