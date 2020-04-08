Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says lockdown unlikely to be lifted on April 14, India in talks with China on medical supplies, and more

At the end of the three-and-a-half hour meeting, Narendra Modi said he would consult Chief Ministers before deciding the exit strategy. | Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on April 11

Official sources told The Hindu that talks with suppliers were taking place at a time when global demand for Chinese medical products was exploding, with deeply impacted countries such as Italy, United States, Spain and Germany ready to make a grab in a typical sellers market. | Hydroxychloroquine: Can the anti-malarial drug contain COVID-19?

Offences under the EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of seven years or fine or both. The State and Union Territory governments may also consider detention of offenders under the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. | More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by U.S. have come from India, says Trump

The Supreme Court called doctors and healthcare workers “Corona warriors” fighting at the frontline for the upper hand against the global pandemic. | Centre plans to induct ‘larger force’ to replace frontline workers in COVID-19 response

Deputy Director of Childline India, Harleen Walia suggested the helpline be declared an essential service during the coronavirus lockdown. | Art therapy for the young inmates of Borstal School, a remand home in Kochi

Various shipping companies were also finalising different modalities for sending back their staff to their countries and until then “seafarers are safe on cruise ships,” a senior official in the Shipping Ministry said. “These sailors have been accommodated in separate passenger cabins on board different cruise ships. They are being monitored, paid salaries and provided all amenities”. | Supreme Court seeks govt. reply on plea to urgently fly back stranded Indian students in U.K.

Worldwide, 2 billion people work in the informal sector (mostly in emerging and developing economies) and are particularly at risk, the report said, adding that the COVID-19 crisis is already affecting tens of millions of informal workers. | CITU raises concern over wage cuts, terminations in IT sector

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had appealed to recruiters to not withdraw any job offer made to students during campus placements due to the economic slowdown created by coronavirus pandemic. | Schools, colleges may remain closed till May 15

Any person moving around in a public place for whatever reason must wear a 3-ply mask or cloth mask. | Why everyone should wear masks

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president says State governments should follow a staggered approach in lifting the lockdown, as the Indian healthcare system may not be able to handle the kind of pressure one has seen in Western countries if more positive coronavirus cases come in. | Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan’s fight against COVID-19

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge called on “all countries” to strengthen their efforts in three main areas — protection of health service workers, focus on stopping and slowing spread of COVID-19 and continuous communication with communities to make people conform to “current and possible future measures”. | Japan’s state of emergency is no lockdown. What’s in it?

Indian policymakers have not been aggressive enough in their response till now to the crisis, and will need to eventually intensify their efforts, economists at Goldman Sachs said. | Business Live: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

It was removed Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a state of emergency in order to combat the coronavirus, which includes limiting large crowds. | Liverpool reverses plan to furlough staff after backlash

