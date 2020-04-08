Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says lockdown unlikely to be lifted on April 14, India in talks with China on medical supplies, and more

Coronavirus | Lockdown unlikely to be lifted on April 14: PM at all-party meeting
At the end of the three-and-a-half hour meeting, Narendra Modi said he would consult Chief Ministers before deciding the exit strategy. | Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on April 11
Coronavirus | India in negotiations with China on much-needed medical supplies
Official sources told The Hindu that talks with suppliers were taking place at a time when global demand for Chinese medical products was exploding, with deeply impacted countries such as Italy, United States, Spain and Germany ready to make a grab in a typical sellers market. | Hydroxychloroquine: Can the anti-malarial drug contain COVID-19?
Coronavirus | Invoke Essential Commodities Act to curb black marketing, Home Secretary tells States
Offences under the EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of seven years or fine or both. The State and Union Territory governments may also consider detention of offenders under the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. | More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by U.S. have come from India, says Trump
Coronavirus | Supreme Court highlights need to protect doctors and healthcare workers
The Supreme Court called doctors and healthcare workers “Corona warriors” fighting at the frontline for the upper hand against the global pandemic. | Centre plans to induct ‘larger force’ to replace frontline workers in COVID-19 response
Coronavirus | Govt helpline receives 92,000 calls on child abuse and violence in 11 days
Deputy Director of Childline India, Harleen Walia suggested the helpline be declared an essential service during the coronavirus lockdown. | Art therapy for the young inmates of Borstal School, a remand home in Kochi
Coronavirus | Return of 17,000 stranded Indian seafarers only after policy formulation
Various shipping companies were also finalising different modalities for sending back their staff to their countries and until then “seafarers are safe on cruise ships,” a senior official in the Shipping Ministry said. “These sailors have been accommodated in separate passenger cabins on board different cruise ships. They are being monitored, paid salaries and provided all amenities”. | Supreme Court seeks govt. reply on plea to urgently fly back stranded Indian students in U.K.
Coronavirus | About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty: U.N. report
Worldwide, 2 billion people work in the informal sector (mostly in emerging and developing economies) and are particularly at risk, the report said, adding that the COVID-19 crisis is already affecting tens of millions of informal workers. | CITU raises concern over wage cuts, terminations in IT sector
Coronavirus | IITs to hold special placement drives for students affected by cancelled job offers
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had appealed to recruiters to not withdraw any job offer made to students during campus placements due to the economic slowdown created by coronavirus pandemic. | Schools, colleges may remain closed till May 15
Coronavirus | Wearing masks made mandatory in Mumbai
Any person moving around in a public place for whatever reason must wear a 3-ply mask or cloth mask. | Why everyone should wear masks
Coronavirus | Battle against COVID-19 should be at a human level, says Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president says State governments should follow a staggered approach in lifting the lockdown, as the Indian healthcare system may not be able to handle the kind of pressure one has seen in Western countries if more positive coronavirus cases come in. | Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan’s fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus | Now is not the time to relax coronavirus restrictions: WHO Europe
WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge called on “all countries” to strengthen their efforts in three main areas — protection of health service workers, focus on stopping and slowing spread of COVID-19 and continuous communication with communities to make people conform to “current and possible future measures”. | Japan’s state of emergency is no lockdown. What’s in it?
Coronavirus | India’s GDP may plummet to multi-decade low of 1.6% in FY21: Goldman Sachs
Indian policymakers have not been aggressive enough in their response till now to the crisis, and will need to eventually intensify their efforts, economists at Goldman Sachs said. | Business Live: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Coronavirus | Tokyo Olympic flame taken off display; next stop unclear
It was removed Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued a state of emergency in order to combat the coronavirus, which includes limiting large crowds. | Liverpool reverses plan to furlough staff after backlash