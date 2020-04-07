Top news of the day: India revokes ban on export of hydroxychloroquine; Mehbooba Mufti shifted to residence, but detention continues, and more

Coronavirus | India revokes ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, drug used in treatment for COVID-19
The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said that India could invite “retaliation” if it withheld supplies of HCQ for which the U.S., Brazil and other countries have already placed advance orders. | Hydroxychloroquine: publisher expresses ‘concerns’ about study
India coronavirus lockdown Day 14 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information
Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti shifted to residence
She, however, continues to be in detention as her house has been declared a sub-jail. Ms. Mufti was arrested on August 5 in a crackdown ahead of the revocation of J&K’s special status. She was later booked under the Public Safety Act, and stayed in solitary confinement for over eight months. | Kashmiris under detention since August 5, 2019 deserve to be released: Iltija
Coronavirus | Boris Johnson not on ventilator, clarifies U.K. government
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said Mr. Johnson is being given oxygen but “the Prime Minister is not on a ventilator”. | Boris Johnson stable and in good spirits: spokesman
Coronavirus | Next 7 days critical in evolving lockdown exit plan, says Venkaiah Naidu
The Vice-President appeals to people to abide by whatever decision is ultimately taken by the government, and cooperate with the same spirit that has so far been evident “even if it meant to continue with some degree of hardship still beyond April 14”. | Yechury writes to President on compensation to employers
Coronavirus | To fight COVID-19, Sonia Gandhi offers five suggestions to government
Scrap ₹20,000-cr. for Central Vista project, ban government advertisements to media and put on hold all official foreign trips, she says. | Lifesaving drugs should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus | Letter petition to CJI seeks complete ban on activities of Tablighi Jamaat
The letter petition has sought a direction to the Centre and the Delhi government to transfer the investigation to the CBI to probe into the alleged “conspiracy of spreading the infection throughout India in the garb of congregation”.
Coronavirus | Karnataka-Kerala border blockade: consensus reached, Centre tells Supreme Court
Agreement reached on parameters and protocol to allow medical patients into Karnataka, says Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta. | Two Kerala friends come out with Instagram story for children on the pandemic
Coronavirus | Starting early gave Chhattisgarh a head start in tackling COVID-19 outbreak, says State Health Minister
With nine of its 10 patients having recovered from COVID-19 in just 20 days, Chhattisgarh is hogging the limelight for recording one of the best recovery rates in the country.
Coronavirus | IRCTC suspends bookings of 3 ‘corporate trains’ till April 30
The three trains are Kashi Mahakal Express (between Varanasi and Indore), the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express. An IRCTC official said that travellers who had already made their bookings on these trains will be fully refunded. | IndiGo authorised to operate 30 flights to transport essential items within India
Coronavirus | China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time
But the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas. | Data: Japan’s limited testing strategy for coronavirus does not yield in the long run
Coronavirus | Come home now or be ready to remain where you are: U.S. diplomat Alice Wells to Americans
The United States has repatriated 1,300 of its citizens from India thus far. Five flights were scheduled for this week from India. | Supreme Court seek Centre’s response on plea for evacuating Indian students stranded in U.K.
Coronavirus | 165 VIPs urge G20 nations to approve $8 billion in emergency funding to fight COVID-19
In an open letter, formal global leaders, Ministers, top executives and scientists called for coordinated action to address the deepening global health and economic crises from COVID-19. | Many COVID-19 cases in the Indian American community, several deaths reported
Cardinal George Pell walks free after Australian court acquittal
Australia’s highest court on Tuesday acquitted the former Vatican treasurer of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.
Today’s top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Stocks rise over 8%, unemployment rate shoots to over 23%, ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry slams lockdowns, and more.
Coronavirus | Table Tennis federation announces new dates for World Championships
It will now he held from September 27 to October 4.
Coronavirus | Tips to cope with the psychological effects of the lockdown
Mental health professional Purni Krishnakumar says laying down a few ground rules at home can go a long way in maintaining peace and harmony. | Chennai psychiatrists see rising number of people with alcohol withdrawal symptoms