Top news of the day: Centre says 30% coronavirus infections linked to Tablighi Jamaat centre, 4 militants killed in J&K, and more

A homeless boy feeds his sister inside a sports complex-turned-shelter in New Delhi on April 4, 2020.

A homeless boy feeds his sister inside a sports complex-turned-shelter in New Delhi on April 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Centre says 30% coronavirus infections linked to Tablighi Jamaat centre

As many as 1,023 positive cases of COVID-19 with links to the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been reported across 17 States, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said. | India coronavirus lockdown: Day 11 updates

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers

4 militants killed in Kulgam operation

Three militants were killed earlier in the day and the body of the fourth was recovered later in the debris of a house, where the militants were holed up.

Coronavirus | COVID-19 testing, treatment free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private labs, empanelled hospitals

“Testing and treatment of COVID-19 is already available for free in public facilities. Now, more than 50 crore citizens, eligible under the health assurance scheme will be able to avail free testing through private labs and treatment for COVID-19 in empanelled hospitals,” the National Health Authority, which implements the scheme, said. | Who are most likely to get affected by COVID-19?

Coronavirus | Here’s how our power system will be managed during lights-out

Measures like voltage control and black start will be in place for the April 5 lights-off event. | Switching off lights might affect power grid, says Maharshtra Power Minister

Workers use a blower to decontaminate a street in Mumbai on April 4, 2020.

Workers use a blower to decontaminate a street in Mumbai on April 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

Coronavirus | Modi directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of essential medical equipment

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the various empowered groups set up to respond to the coronavirus threat. | Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8

Coronavirus | Railways issue ‘restoration plan’ to zones, asks staff to be prepared to join from April 15

Trains, however, will begin operations only after a green signal from the government which had formed a Group of Ministers on the issue. | Watch: Trains and stadiums turn COVID-19 quarantine facilities

Coronavirus | Delhi hospital treating COVID-19 cases seeks details of staff WhatsApp group admins

To “prevent” any “adverse comments or statements” on social media and the spread of fake news and rumours by any hospital or college staff, the Vardhaman Mahavir College and Safdarjung Hospital in the capital has asked for names and details of all admins of WhatsApp groups of staff members. | Replug: Supreme Court upholds right to discuss COVID-19

Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 74 new cases; total goes up to 485

“Of the total number, 73 people took part in the Tablighi Jamat congregation at Nizamuddin West in Delhi,” State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters. The other COVID-19 patient was from Chennai who had been in contact with a person with an overseas travel history, she said. | U.P.’s coronavirus count rises to 227 with 94 linked to Tablighi Jamaat

Coronavirus | Global death toll rises to over 59,000

United States has the highest official number of infected people with 278,458 diagnosed cases, 7,159 deaths and 9,772 recoveries as of 4.30 p.m. IST on April 4. | Spain’s daily death toll falls for second day in row | Pakistan records 2,700 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus | China honours virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection

Commemorations took place at 10 a.m. Saturday in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in December. | France now has more coronavirus cases than China

Coronavirus | Hyundai to join hands with local manufacturers for ventilators

In-house development of a prototype ventilator has already been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration, Hyundai Motor India Foundation said in a statement. | Foreign investors sell over ₹1 lakh-crore securities in a month, for first time in history

Coronavirus | FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup in India

The women’s age group showpiece was to be held at five venues in the country from November 2-21. | Indian football stars make the most of staying at home

