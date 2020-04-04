Top news of the day: Centre says 30% coronavirus infections linked to Tablighi Jamaat centre, 4 militants killed in J&K, and more

As many as 1,023 positive cases of COVID-19 with links to the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been reported across 17 States, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said. | India coronavirus lockdown: Day 11 updates

Three militants were killed earlier in the day and the body of the fourth was recovered later in the debris of a house, where the militants were holed up.

"Testing and treatment of COVID-19 is already available for free in public facilities. Now, more than 50 crore citizens, eligible under the health assurance scheme will be able to avail free testing through private labs and treatment for COVID-19 in empanelled hospitals," the National Health Authority, which implements the scheme, said.

Measures like voltage control and black start will be in place for the April 5 lights-off event.

Workers use a blower to decontaminate a street in Mumbai on April 4, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the various empowered groups set up to respond to the coronavirus threat.

Trains, however, will begin operations only after a green signal from the government which had formed a Group of Ministers on the issue.

To "prevent" any "adverse comments or statements" on social media and the spread of fake news and rumours by any hospital or college staff, the Vardhaman Mahavir College and Safdarjung Hospital in the capital has asked for names and details of all admins of WhatsApp groups of staff members.

"Of the total number, 73 people took part in the Tablighi Jamat congregation at Nizamuddin West in Delhi," State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters. The other COVID-19 patient was from Chennai who had been in contact with a person with an overseas travel history, she said.

United States has the highest official number of infected people with 278,458 diagnosed cases, 7,159 deaths and 9,772 recoveries as of 4.30 p.m. IST on April 4.

Commemorations took place at 10 a.m. Saturday in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in December.

In-house development of a prototype ventilator has already been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration, Hyundai Motor India Foundation said in a statement.

The women's age group showpiece was to be held at five venues in the country from November 2-21.