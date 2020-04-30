Top news of the day: Oman orders firing of expats from state sector companies; Rishi Kapoor cremated, and more

There are at least 8,00,000 Indian workers in the kingdom and a part of them are likely to be impacted by the order. Though the order is limited to the state-owned companies, it is understood that in the long run, the private sector will be under pressure to follow the state sector. According to some estimates, around a third of Oman’s 4.6 million residents are expatriates. | Gulf evacuations — the devil is in the detail

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor speaks with Abhishek Bachchan after the cremation of his actor father Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the Kapoor family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 following which he was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai.

Social Justice Ministry’s move comes after it came to know that SBI was treating their absence as sick leave.

Death toll due to COVID-19 hurtled towards 1,100 and the number of cases climbed to nearly 34,000.

This is essential to maintain supply chain of goods and services in the country, the Ministry writes to States adding that movement of all trucks with two drivers and a helper carrying driving licence should be allowed after delivery of goods or for pick up of goods.

A Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana stopped short of intervening on a writ petition filed by NGO People for Better Treatment, saying the court is not an expert. It asked Dr. Kunal Saha, president of the NGO, to submit his research with ICMR.

After Punjab permitted opening of shops in a staggered way on rotation for four hours every morning from April 30, a state of confusion was seen among shopowners in many parts of the State.

In order to decongest the hospitals, all asymptomatic patients without comorbidity should be shifted to appropriate COVID care centres immediately.

It will not be possible to bring them back by bus: Sushil Modi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, besides others, attended the meeting.

The head of the World Health Organisation’s European office is warning the continent remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic even as about three-fourths of the region’s countries are easing restrictive measures.

“One example of our work together is with India. It has lifted export bans on critical medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals, used to treat some COVID-19 patients,” the U.S. Secretary of State said.

Raghuram Rajan says ₹65,000 crore needed to feed the poor, stocks rally over 3%, Eurozone economy shrinks at record rate, and more

Sachin Tendulkar said players will be wary of using saliva to shine the ball.

