Top news of the day: PM asks countrymen to light lamps for 9 minutes on April 5, Centre sends conflicting signals on foreign donations to PM-CARES, and more

In an address to the nation, he calls for demonstration of collective will to fight coronavirus. | Opposition leaders express disappointment over PM’s message

Initially, Indian ambassadors were directed to mobilise donations from abroad, with SWIFT code details made available in order to accept such contributions. However, the Centre has now seemed to take a step back, indicating that foreign funds would be accepted only from individuals and foundations, with details for foreign donations unavailable for now. | India coronavirus lockdown: Day 10 updates

After a complaint was lodged by the woman staff of the MMG district hospital against persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi and were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital, an FIR has been registered by the Ghaziabad police against six persons. | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread | Who are the Tablighi Jamaat?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its interim advisory has recommended the use of the rapid antibody test in the country’s coronavirus hotspots. The decision for the recommendation was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Task Force, formed to deal with the health crisis, held on April 2. | Demand surges for hydroxychloroquine

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao issued notice on a plea by Delhi resident Shashank Deo Sudhi, who challenged the legality of a March 17 advisory that caps the price for testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at ₹4,500 in private labs and hospitals. | Bharat Biotech set to develop and test vaccine

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the plight of migrant workers, especially in the unorganised sector, during the lockdown and asked the Union government to respond by April 7 to a petition demanding that Central and State governments should pay them minimum wages. | Congress counters Amit Shah on lockdown

“Twenty eight fixed wing aircraft and 21 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are on standby at various locations across the country for transporting essential supplies,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. | Thousands of Indians stranded overseas are disheartened as govt. refuses to lift passenger ban

Only the lower level jobs will be reserved for locals and the higher level jobs will be open for all, the party unit says

While Italy still leads the world in fatalities, France, Belgium and Britain have also been hard hit. | UNGA calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic | U.S. Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Call money market, government securities market, currency markets and others will now be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | India’s power demand falls over 25% to 125.81 GW on April 2

While spreading awareness on the importance of staying home during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country through social media, the 33-year-old is trying to be the perfect homemaker as his wife recovers from the birth of their second child, son Rio, last week. | Modi seeks support of sports heroes; stars promise to do their bit