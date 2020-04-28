Top news of the day: Health Ministry says no evidence yet to support plasma therapy to treat COVID-19; CRPF jawan dies in first case of coronavirus death in central police forces, and more

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said currently there are no approved therapies for COVID-19 and there is not enough evidence to claim that plasma therapy can be used for treatment of the disease. The official said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases now stands at 10.2 days.

This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

According to a new set of guidelines issued on April 27, the patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

Disinfection and sanitisation of the building was on and contacts of the infected person have been asked to go on self-quarantine, a tweet said.

The latest incident occurred at Surat’s under-construction Diamond Bourse, where migrants damaged several vehicles and threw stones damaging glass windows at the construction site. | Migrants’ return home will lead to fourth lockdown: Bihar BJP chief

Flagship missions are also contributing towards COVID-19 work, says Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri.

The State government order deferred payment of six days’ salary of its employees and other government institutions every month from April to August.

Dr. Sisir Mandal was the second doctor to die of COVID-19 in Kolkata in a span of just two days.

Almost a quarter of the world’s unimmunised or partially immunised children – about 4.5 million children – live in South Asia.

Imran Ismail, a stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, said he was prepared to fight it out. Prime Minister Khan and several top leaders of his party expressed good wishes for the Governor.

Brazil has reported 4,600 deaths and 67,000 confirmed infections.

Automobile units at the Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working with 50% capacity, the inter-ministerial Central team sent to Gujarat has found, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Non-coronavirus news:

Instead of concentrating on vaccines or PPE or migrant relief, the government has quietly been making inroads into the forests. Clearly, humans are a threat to the planet and not vice-versa.