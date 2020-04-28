Top news of the day: Health Ministry says no evidence yet to support plasma therapy to treat COVID-19; CRPF jawan dies in first case of coronavirus death in central police forces, and more

Coronavirus | No evidence yet to support that plasma therapy can be used for COVID-19 treatment, says Health Ministry
Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said currently there are no approved therapies for COVID-19 and there is not enough evidence to claim that plasma therapy can be used for treatment of the disease. The official said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases now stands at 10.2 days.
Coronavirus | CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case among CAPFs
This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.
Coronavirus | New guidelines for home isolation of people with very mild symptoms of COVID-19
According to a new set of guidelines issued on April 27, the patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.
Coronavirus | Niti Aayog employee tests positive, building sealed for 48 hours
Disinfection and sanitisation of the building was on and contacts of the infected person have been asked to go on self-quarantine, a tweet said.
Coronavirus | Hundreds of migrant workers protest in Surat for third time in less than a month
The latest incident occurred at Surat’s under-construction Diamond Bourse, where migrants damaged several vehicles and threw stones damaging glass windows at the construction site. | Migrants’ return home will lead to fourth lockdown: Bihar BJP chief
Coronavirus | Preparations on for post-lockdown protocols for urban missions and services
Flagship missions are also contributing towards COVID-19 work, says Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri.
Coronavirus | Kerala High Court stays State government order on employees salary cut
The State government order deferred payment of six days’ salary of its employees and other government institutions every month from April to August.
Coronavirus | In Kolkata, doctor’s death strikes fear in medical fraternity
Dr. Sisir Mandal was the second doctor to die of COVID-19 in Kolkata in a span of just two days.
Coronavirus | Children in South Asia could face health crisis amid COVID-19: UNICEF
Almost a quarter of the world’s unimmunised or partially immunised children – about 4.5 million children – live in South Asia.
Coronavirus | Pakistan’s Sindh Province Governor tests positive
Imran Ismail, a stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, said he was prepared to fight it out. Prime Minister Khan and several top leaders of his party expressed good wishes for the Governor.
Coronavirus | COVID-19 tamed in New Zealand, while Brazil emerges as hot spot
Brazil has reported 4,600 deaths and 67,000 confirmed infections.
Coronavirus | Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: Union Home Ministry
Automobile units at the Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working with 50% capacity, the inter-ministerial Central team sent to Gujarat has found, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.
Coronavirus | Japan would ‘scrap’ Games if not held next year
The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Non-coronavirus news:
Column | The curious case of India’s Environment Ministry
Instead of concentrating on vaccines or PPE or migrant relief, the government has quietly been making inroads into the forests. Clearly, humans are a threat to the planet and not vice-versa.
- Congress questions ₹68,607-crore loan write-off
- Biden already working with team on transition planning
- A look at past disappearances of North Korean leaders, officials
- Brazil President Bolsonaro names new Justice Minister
- China’s netizen population hits record 904 million: Report
- Airtel signs $1 billion deal with Nokia to enhance network capacity