Top news of the day: Narendra Modi tells nation not to lower guard against COVID-19; CJI Bobde says government is better-suited to deal with pandemic, and more

Inmates at a temporary quarantine centre set up in an under-construction building in Kolkata on April 26, 2020.

Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Coronavirus | Don't lower guard against COVID-19, Modi tells citizens

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, exactly a week before the second phase of the nationwide lockdown is supposed to end on May 3, the Prime Minister stressed on strictly following social distancing protocols, not spitting in public places, wearing masks or covering faces with gamchas [towel] while stepping out.

Coronavirus | Executive with its three ‘Ms’ of money, men and material is better-suited to deal with COVID-19 crisis: CJI

The Chief Justice of India told The Hindu in a phone interview that hearing of cases through videoconferencing are not in-camera hearings and virtual courts are not closed courts.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 33 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | Set out holistic plan for lockdown exit: Congress asks PM

The party also questioned the government’s testing strategy to fight the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic and asked why the country was testing far below its capacity. | PM’s trusted aide appointed Secretary of MSME

Coronavirus | Help all without discrimination, work towards becoming a self-reliant country, says Mohan Bhagwat

Even if someone did something wrong, do not consider everyone guilty. Some people want to misuse it, the RSS chief said, in an apparent reference to incidents involving Tablighi Jamaat members.

Coronavirus | Six men who went to same salon test positive in Madhya Pradesh

One of the infected had carried back the virus from neighbouring Indore, the worst-hit city in Madhya Pradesh. A waiter at a restaurant there, the man was put into quarantine after some of his colleagues tested positive. Spooked, he ran away to his native Badgaon village in the district. The same day, he got a haircut.

Coronavirus | Odisha to send buses to Gujarat to bring back stranded workers

Odisha and Gujarat will soon constitute a coordination committee comprising two officers each from both the States. The committee will decide on the modalities of bringing back stranded workers safely from a distance of more than 1,600 km. | We are bringing back migrant workers, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Coronavirus | Indian envoy to UAE 'appalled' after Delhi refuses to accept bodies of citizens

The mortal remains of three Indian nationals had been flown to Delhi, but authorities returned them citing protocol requirements.

Coronavirus | Iran plans to reopen mosques in select areas, says President Hassan Rouhani

Iran will be divided up into white, yellow and red regions based on the number of infections and deaths. An area that has been consistently free of infections or deaths will be labelled white and mosques could be reopened with Friday prayers resuming, Mr. Rouhani said.

Coronavirus | Reopening of stores depends on getting clarity from States, says retailers’ body

The retailers body lamented that a series of circulars from the Centre has only “complicated” the situation and has become “very difficult to interpret".

Coronavirus | Chelsea F.C. opt against pay cut, tell players to donate to charity

British media had reported earlier that the club were in talks with first-team players over the possibility of a 10% pay cut due to the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
