Top news of the day: India records lowest daily growth rate in coronavirus cases since mid-March; Anand Teltumbde’s interim bail plea rejected, and more

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days as of now and in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on April 25, India recorded a 6% growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said.

The National Investigation Agency arrested the Dalit scholar on April 14 after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court’s directives.

“Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, Agriculture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, led the first convoy of vehicles, carrying essential supplies and approximately 150 farmers, to the Lahual Valley..., thus officially opening the Rohtang Pass this year,” the Army said in a statement.

Onus to tackle pandemic left to States, says Kapil Sibal. | Sonia seeks economic package for MSME revival

Those in markets, market complexes and shopping malls will continue to be shut.

Official sources told The Hindu that the government was preparing for a “two-front war”— one, which was ongoing against the COVID-19 infections and another to ensure food security — in anticipation of the locust attack on farms.

Ahead of the complete four-day lockdown scheduled to begin in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbaore on April 26, thousands of people thronged markets, grocery shops and supermarkets and crowded vegetable vendors on the streets to do last-minute shopping on Saturday, many flouting physical distancing norms.

More than 2,821,030 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. | China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials

The move came as 30 Navy personnel tested positive for the COVID-19 virus each on Friday and Saturday at the country’s Welisara Naval camp, the State-run Daily News reported. | 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Senator Michael Bennet called on the U.S. President to reverse the executive order suspending the issuance of new green cards to the United States for at least 60 days.

Non-coronavirus news:

Two militants, aide killed in Pulwama encounter

Supreme Court orders govt to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to ex-RAW officer

Five years after earthquake, academic institutions, health facilities await reconstruction in Nepal

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as CEO of Democratic Party

