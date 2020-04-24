Top news of the day: Central panel says coronavirus outbreak under control; Home Ministry says situation serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai, and more

Coronavirus | Outbreak under control, without lockdown India would have around 1 lakh cases by now, says Central panel
“If we go back to March 21, the cases were doubling in around three days. An important turn came on March 23 after the Janata Curfew had happened. The direction changed and the doubling rate increased to five. By then, we had already put in place travel restrictions and had created an environment of social distancing, ” says Empowered Group One chairman V.K. Paul said. The group is one of the 11 formed to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people once the lockdown is lifted.
Coronavirus | Situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, says Union Home Ministry
In a statement, the Home Ministry said that violations of lockdown measures reported in some parts of the country pose a serious health hazard to public and may lead to the spread of COVID-19. “The situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat), Thane (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu),” the statement said. | Complete lockdown for four days in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore
India coronavirus lockdown Day 31 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information
Coronavirus | Biggest message from COVID-19 is that India must be self-reliant, says Modi
In a video conference with sarpanches, he says it will be necessary if the country faces a crisis again.
Coronavirus | Centre has not done enough for the poor during lockdown, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
The Indian government has to be more aggressive about spending money to support the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to Prof. Banerjee. In fact, India should not be afraid to print money to fund an expansion of welfare benefits, he told the BBC.
Coronavirus | Freezing of DA insensitive, inhumane; govt should shelve bullet train, Central Vista projects: Congress
“It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut DA of central employees, pensioners and jawans who are serving the public while fighting coronavirus...” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.
Coronavirus | No move to deploy Army medical teams to neighbouring countries sans request: India
Clarifying that the government has no immediate plans to deploy the Army in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) sources said that Rapid Response medical Teams of the Indian Army would only be deployed “if requested”.
Coronavirus | Rescued bonded labourers quell anxieties of migrant labourers in Odisha
Their calm presence and reassuring words help others cope with anxiety during pandemic and the lockdown. | Uttar Pradesh to bring back migrant workers in phases
Coronavirus | Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectants, bringing UV light ‘inside body’ to kill coronavirus
The incredulous remarks of the U.S. President prompted sharp criticism from health experts who warned people against injecting or ingesting disinfectants, which are highly toxic. | Coronavirus pushes U.S. unemployment toward highest since Depression
Coronavirus | ₹1-lakh-crore fund in the works to repay pending dues to MSMEs: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has devised a scheme to set up the fund and the proposal may be placed before the Cabinet for approval once the Finance Ministry gives its go-ahead. | Today’s top business news
Coronavirus | Legalisation of ball-tampering could be considered, says report
A report states that administrators are ‘open to the option of allowing for the use of an agreed artificial substance to polish the ball under the supervision of the umpires’.
Non-coronavirus news:
Defamation case: Supreme Court grants relief to journalist Arnab Goswami
18 terrorists killed in J&K during lockdown: officials
Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un
China names its Mars mission Tianwen-1 ahead of its planned launch this year