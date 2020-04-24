Top news of the day: Central panel says coronavirus outbreak under control; Home Ministry says situation serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai, and more

“If we go back to March 21, the cases were doubling in around three days. An important turn came on March 23 after the Janata Curfew had happened. The direction changed and the doubling rate increased to five. By then, we had already put in place travel restrictions and had created an environment of social distancing, ” says Empowered Group One chairman V.K. Paul said. The group is one of the 11 formed to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people once the lockdown is lifted.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that violations of lockdown measures reported in some parts of the country pose a serious health hazard to public and may lead to the spread of COVID-19. “The situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat), Thane (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu),” the statement said. | Complete lockdown for four days in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore

In a video conference with sarpanches, he says it will be necessary if the country faces a crisis again.

The Indian government has to be more aggressive about spending money to support the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to Prof. Banerjee. In fact, India should not be afraid to print money to fund an expansion of welfare benefits, he told the BBC.

“It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut DA of central employees, pensioners and jawans who are serving the public while fighting coronavirus...” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Clarifying that the government has no immediate plans to deploy the Army in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) sources said that Rapid Response medical Teams of the Indian Army would only be deployed “if requested”.

Their calm presence and reassuring words help others cope with anxiety during pandemic and the lockdown. | Uttar Pradesh to bring back migrant workers in phases

The incredulous remarks of the U.S. President prompted sharp criticism from health experts who warned people against injecting or ingesting disinfectants, which are highly toxic. | Coronavirus pushes U.S. unemployment toward highest since Depression

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has devised a scheme to set up the fund and the proposal may be placed before the Cabinet for approval once the Finance Ministry gives its go-ahead. | Today’s top business news

A report states that administrators are ‘open to the option of allowing for the use of an agreed artificial substance to polish the ball under the supervision of the umpires’.

Defamation case: Supreme Court grants relief to journalist Arnab Goswami

18 terrorists killed in J&K during lockdown: officials

Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

China names its Mars mission Tianwen-1 ahead of its planned launch this year