Top news of the day: Centre says 30 days of lockdown helped to cut coronavirus transmission; Congress seeks lockdown exit strategy and future road map, and more

While asserting that the growth of coronavirus cases in the country has been more or less linear and not exponential, the Union Health Ministry also said testing has been ramped up consistently.

“The States must be empowered to devise solutions to challenges due to COVID-19,” says the resolution adopted unanimously by the Congress Working Committee. | Asim Dasgupta, Bengal’s longest-serving Finance Minister, prescribes five steps for reviving economy

“The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, shall also not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates will continue to be paid,” the Finance Ministry order said.

25 doctors and paramedical staff, who have posted videos, shifted to a guest house. | Central teams check COVID-19 hotspots, hospitals in West Bengal

Mr. Baghel said that the State was employing five lakh workers every day under the scheme. | Congress CMs blame Centre for not giving any financial assistance to States

Kamakhya is one of 51 shaktipeeths or holy sites for the followers of the Shakti cult. | Sikkim not to host Kailash Yatra through Nathu La

The grant will be in addition to the $20 million provided by China earlier to the WHO. | U.S. was attacked, says Trump on coronavirus pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world almost four months ago, 5G phone masts have reportedly been damaged or destroyed in several European countries, including Ireland, Cyprus and Belgium. | Human rights more essential now, says U.N.

Parliamentary panel on labour sees COVID-19 shutdown as natural calamity. | Government holds talks with industry associations for speeding up economic activity

“Given the extent of the damage to the economy from the disruption to business, the GDP growth in FY21 will likely be the lowest in many decades,” Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at CII said. | Today’s top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The CEC meeting, held via tele-conference, decided that a decision on the World Test Championship and the proposed ODI league, scheduled in June, can be taken at a later date.

Non-coronavirus news:

Arnab Goswami alleges attack by two men

Former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka gets 7 years’ RI in money laundering case

5 ULFA(I) militants arrested in Assam; arms and ammunition seized

Sindh moves Pakistan Supreme Court against Daniel Pearl case acquittals

Australia pitches for trilateral cooperation with India, Indonesia

In a volatile market, India needs Middle East as anchor of its energy security, says global energy expert