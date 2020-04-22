Top news of the day: Violence against medical staff made non-bailable offence; Facebook to buy 9.99% stake in Jio for ₹43,574 crore, and more

The ordinance proposes that in cases of attacks on healthcare workers, the investigation will be completed within 30 days and the final decision arrived at within one year. | Indian Medical Association withdraws planned protest after assurance from Amit Shah

The funds will be used in three phases, with ₹7,774 crore being for immediate use and the rest for medium-term support, that is one to four years.

The partnership between Facebook and Jio is unprecedented in many ways. This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology sector in India.

More than 20,000 people have been confirmed positive as of now, according to the Health Ministry.

India has co-sponsored a U.N. General Assembly resolution that called for a fair, transparent and equitable access to essential medical supplies and any future vaccines developed to fight COVID-19 that has claimed over 177,000 lives and infected more than 2.5 million people.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the Inter-Ministerial Central Team has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai from 1,200 beds to 2,000, in light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

“An employee of the Ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter.

If the governments of other States wish to recall their citizens stranded in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, our government will give permission and cooperate, the CM said during a review meeting on coronavirus with senior officials.

The focus will be on suggesting the way out from the coronavirus crisis.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the first of its kind lawsuit was filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against the Chinese government, the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions. | U.S. will have second wave of coronavirus, says health official

In India, remittances for 2020 are projected to fall by 23% to $64 billion. | Today's top business news: Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The company’s spokesperson, however, says decision to resume production has not been taken yet.

Non-coronavirus news:

Four militants shot dead in J&K’s Shopian

Chouhan aide Narottam Mishra gets Home and Health portfolios in Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Charge against Umar Khalid not yet clear

Supreme Court dismisses interim bail plea of Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper case

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it launched military satellite amid U.S. tensions

TCS to power Israel’s first fully digital bank