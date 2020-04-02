Top news of the day: Narendra Modi seeks common lockdown exit strategy from States, Home Ministry says 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and contacts quarantined, and more

“Testing, tracing, isolating and quarantine should be our first priority,” PM tells CMs via video conference. | Scientists, doctors call upon government to reveal post-lockdown plan

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters that out of about 2,000 such Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been shifted to quarantine centres while 334 symptomatic persons have been admitted to hospitals.

The Islamic Organisation has presence in 150 countries and millions of followers.

Of the 75 cases reported on April 2, 74 were returnees from the recent Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin West and another was a contact of a person infected earlier, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters in Chennai.

Dharavi reported its first case on April 1 and the person died the same day.

21-day lockdown was necessary but unplanned enforcement caused chaos and pain, says the Congress Working Committee.

Long queues of devotees were seen outside temples across the State. However, the annual Ram Navami rallies were not held this year as the VHP and other saffron groups have called off the programmes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry said this in an advisory on human resource management of COVID-19 to provide guidance to the States on manpower that can be mobilized for the management of the disease along with possible role assignments and their training requirements.

Stones were thrown at the Quick Response Team (QRT), comprising policemen and an ambulance carrying medical personnel, when they visited the Hazratganj locality late on April 1.

The government order allowed sale of liquor to those suffering from alcoholic withdrawal symptoms on the basis of a prescription given by a government doctor.

But, Dr. Hans Kluge, head of the World Health Organisation's office in Europe, said age is not the only risk factor for severe disease, adding: The very notion that COVID-19 only affects older people is factually wrong. Dr. Kluge said young people are not invincible — echoing similar recent comments from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl murder case

The Wall Street Journal reporter was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States when he was kidnapped in January 2002. Video emerged a few weeks later of his murder.

"Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier's revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement," an official said.

LinkedIn is offering companies and organisations in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profit organisations the ability to post jobs for free from April 1 to June 30.

The Oscar winner's appeal comes after Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West emerged as an epicentre for spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the country.