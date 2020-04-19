Top news of the day: Non-essential items delivery by e-commerce firms to stay barred till May 3; U.P. hospital tells Muslim patients to get tested for coronavirus, and more

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines for movement of migrant labourers living in relief camps to their workplace, within the boundaries of a State, in areas where lockdown will be relaxed from April 20. The Ministry asserted that there shall be no inter-State movement of labourers. | Firms bet on strict hygiene, Aarogya Setu app as they look to resume production

In the 11-point advertisement, Valentis Cancer Hospital, which promotes itself as the only cancer speciality hospital in western Uttar Pradesh, appealed to Muslim patients to come to the hospital only after getting themselves and their attendant tested for COVID-19. The hospital held the religious congregation in Delhi responsible for the spread of virus in the country. It also chastised a section of the community for misbehaving with the health professionals. | Police order ‘cave-dwelling’ foreign tourists near Rishikesh into quarantine

“Activities to be prohibited till May 3, even in cases of relaxation, are primarily passenger traffic movement by air, rail and road, educational institutions, industrial commercial activities and hospitality services unless they are specifically exempted,” Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said. | Chidambaram asks govt. to release uniform figures of positive cases

The petition said the continued restraint on migrant workers during the lockdown, extended till May 3, was an “unreasonable restriction” on their fundamental rights to equality and dignity. | Plea seeks action against landlords pressuring students, labourers for rent during lockdown

The kits will be used only after getting them tested for quality at DRDO or any other lab recognised by the Central government, said the Minister. | India sends hydroxychloroquine to UAE for COVID-19 patients

The man, a Tablighi Jamaati, tested positive for the infection on Saturday within a week of his two reports coming out negative. | New indigenous kit may soon accelerate testing

More than 2,334,130 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories. | Spain sees sharp drop in daily death toll | Fearful but impatient, Italy edges toward end of lockdown

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mr. Johnson began giving directions to his Cabinet, including to his deputy U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, from his prime ministerial countryside retreat. | Over a thousand COVID-19 cases on French ship

Mr. Trump said his relationship with China was very good till the time the deadly COVID-19 swept the world. | China declares Wuhan low-risk area

The new forms will allow assessees to avail the benefit of timeline extensions granted by the government following the coronavirus pandemic, says CBDT. | Process claims in 2 hours, IRDAI tells health insurers

Despite international concerns that Turkmen authorities are underplaying the threat of the COVID-19. | BCCI creates Team Mask Force

Non-coronavirus stories:

India asks Pakistan to look into reasons behind collapse of domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara

Dipankar Datta named as Bombay HC Chief Justice

Three concentration camps in Germany mark 75th Holocaust anniversary

U.N. experts want to blacklist 14 ships over North Korea sanctions

Israel accuses Hezbollah of ‘provocative’ activity

U.S. condemns Hong Kong arrests of democracy advocates