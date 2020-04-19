Top news of the day: Non-essential items delivery by e-commerce firms to stay barred till May 3; U.P. hospital tells Muslim patients to get tested for coronavirus, and more

Coronavirus | Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines for movement of migrant labourers living in relief camps to their workplace, within the boundaries of a State, in areas where lockdown will be relaxed from April 20. The Ministry asserted that there shall be no inter-State movement of labourers. | Firms bet on strict hygiene, Aarogya Setu app as they look to resume production
Coronavirus | Private hospital in Meerut issues advertisement asking Muslim patients to get tested for COVID-19
In the 11-point advertisement, Valentis Cancer Hospital, which promotes itself as the only cancer speciality hospital in western Uttar Pradesh, appealed to Muslim patients to come to the hospital only after getting themselves and their attendant tested for COVID-19. The hospital held the religious congregation in Delhi responsible for the spread of virus in the country. It also chastised a section of the community for misbehaving with the health professionals. | Police order ‘cave-dwelling’ foreign tourists near Rishikesh into quarantine
India coronavirus lockdown Day 26 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information
Coronavirus | Selective relaxation in non-containment areas from April 20, says Health Ministry
“Activities to be prohibited till May 3, even in cases of relaxation, are primarily passenger traffic movement by air, rail and road, educational institutions, industrial commercial activities and hospitality services unless they are specifically exempted,” Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said. | Chidambaram asks govt. to release uniform figures of positive cases
Coronavirus | Plea in Supreme Court wants migrant workers allowed to return home
The petition said the continued restraint on migrant workers during the lockdown, extended till May 3, was an “unreasonable restriction” on their fundamental rights to equality and dignity. | Plea seeks action against landlords pressuring students, labourers for rent during lockdown
Coronavirus | Assam to use PPE kits from China only if doctors are satisfied with quality, says State Health Minister
The kits will be used only after getting them tested for quality at DRDO or any other lab recognised by the Central government, said the Minister. | India sends hydroxychloroquine to UAE for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus | Recovered patient tests positive again in Himachal
The man, a Tablighi Jamaati, tested positive for the infection on Saturday within a week of his two reports coming out negative. | New indigenous kit may soon accelerate testing
Coronavirus | Global death toll crosses 160,000
More than 2,334,130 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories. | Spain sees sharp drop in daily death toll | Fearful but impatient, Italy edges toward end of lockdown
Coronavirus | Boris Johnson begins taking charge after hospitalisation: Report
The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mr. Johnson began giving directions to his Cabinet, including to his deputy U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, from his prime ministerial countryside retreat. | Over a thousand COVID-19 cases on French ship
Coronavirus | Trump warns China of consequences if found responsible for COVID-19
Mr. Trump said his relationship with China was very good till the time the deadly COVID-19 swept the world. | China declares Wuhan low-risk area
Coronavirus | I-T return forms being revised for assessees to avail timeline extension benefits
The new forms will allow assessees to avail the benefit of timeline extensions granted by the government following the coronavirus pandemic, says CBDT. | Process claims in 2 hours, IRDAI tells health insurers
Coronavirus | Turkmenistan football season restarts with crowds
Despite international concerns that Turkmen authorities are underplaying the threat of the COVID-19. | BCCI creates Team Mask Force
Non-coronavirus stories:
India asks Pakistan to look into reasons behind collapse of domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara
Dipankar Datta named as Bombay HC Chief Justice
Three concentration camps in Germany mark 75th Holocaust anniversary
U.N. experts want to blacklist 14 ships over North Korea sanctions
Israel accuses Hezbollah of ‘provocative’ activity