April 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Ajit Pawar denies rumours of defecting to BJP, asks if an affidavit would prove NCP loyalty

Attempting to put an end to the buzz of him joining the ruling BJP with a section of NCP MLAs, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday categorically denied speculation about his defection to the BJP and said that the “NCP was a family” which would keep working under party president Sharad Pawar’s leadership. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Pawar said that “baseless speculation” was being spread about him and his colleagues in the NCP.

Same-sex marriage hearing | We are in charge, don’t tell us how to conduct our proceedings, SC tells govt.

The court battle for legal recognition of same sex marriage opened on April 18 with a brief but intense sparring between the Supreme Court and the Centre with Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud underscoring that the “we are in charge here” and the government cannot tell the judges how to conduct court proceedings. The Chief Justice’s remark came in response to preliminary objections raised by the government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that “five brilliant and learned individuals” cannot decide for the entire nation and create a “new socio-legal relationship” within the institution of marriage. The judges should leave it to the Parliament to decide. Mr. Mehta said the subject of marriage comes in the Concurrent List, and the voices of all the States need to be heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat wave in East India to continue for next 4 days: IMD

he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heat wave conditions over East India is likely to continue for the next 4 days and abate thereafter. A heat wave is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar for the next two days, and it is expected to be severe in isolated pockets. The wave is then likely to be witnessed in some pockets for the two days thereafter.

Arunachal Pradesh hosts Buddhist meeting at Dalai Lama’s first halt during his flight from Tibet in 1959

Zemithang, the first stop of the 14th Dalai Lama during his flight from China-occupied Tibet in 1959, hosted a major Buddhist conference on April 17. The importance of the place in Tawang district was not lost on some 600 delegates, including Tibetan spiritual leaders, from across India who attended the conference organised by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT).

California Gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

Police in California have arrested 17 people in connection with a series of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento and other locations and seized weapons such as AK-47s, handguns, and at least one machine gun in a series of raids carried out over 20 places, the State Attorney General said on April 17. The 17 felony arrests, mostly members of the local Sikh community, were made during a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California on April 16 according to an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test | Jayasuriya’s 10 wickets lead hosts to record win

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by an innings and 280 runs inside three days of the first Test and recorded its biggest victory margin on Tuesday. Ireland lost 13 wickets on the day to be all out for 143 and 168 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 591-6 declared. Slow left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya led the Sri Lankans with a 10-wicket haul, taking the last wicket of the match when he trapped Ben White for 1 soon after tea. Jayasuriya took 3-56 in the second innings after a career-best 7-52 in the first.

IPL 2023 | Dhoni will be banned if CSK bowlers don’t buck up: Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers are repeatedly letting M.S. Dhoni down and has urged them to “buck up” to avoid the risk of getting their talismanic skipper “banned”. CSK posted an imposing 226/6 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, but Dhoni struggled to defend the total with his bowlers conceding six wides before prevailing over by eight runs.

Atiq Ahmed’s letter in sealed envelope being sent to CJI, Uttar Pradesh CM, says his lawyer

A letter by Atiq Ahmed with instructions to send it to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in case of his death is being dispatched to them, the slain gangster-turned-politician’s lawyer said on April 18. “That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and being sent by some other person. I don’t know the contents of the letter,” said his lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Bilkis case: Centre, Gujarat govt tell SC they may seek review of order on production of remission files of convicts

The Centre and the Gujarat government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna questioned the paroles granted to 11 convicts during their incarceration period and said the gravity of the offence could have been considered by the state.

In Japan, G7 Foreign Ministers underscore importance of cooperating with India in Indo-Pacific

Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday (April 18) reiterated the importance of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and cooperating with India as well as reaffirmed their commitment to promoting cooperation in line with the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific. The comments mark the culmination of a three-day long meeting that were held in Karuizawa, Nagano in central Japan and comes ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit to be held in Hiroshima this May.

Porn on Amazon’s Kindle app prompts warnings from Apple, Alphabet

Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. have raised concerns with Amazon.com Inc after learning that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on the popular Kindle app and called on Amazon to strengthen its content moderation. The warnings were sparked by questions posed by Reuters to spokespeople at the three companies about users’ ability, via the Kindle app, to access and view online volumes of photographs of naked women, with titles such as “75 hot fully nude photos of a young blonde” and “Real Erotica: Amateur Naked Girls – Vol. 4”. Some appeared to show women and men engaging in sexual acts.

Need to break cycle of panic, not let COVID fatigue diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 18 stressed collectively breaking the cycle of panic and not letting pandemic fatigue diminish the country’s efforts of preparedness against the coronavirus situation. In his keynote address at the concluding session of the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting, he said India’s G20 Presidency plans to continue the momentum brought during Italy and Indonesian presidency and consolidate the efforts made so far towards health emergencies preparedness, prevention and response

Morbi bridge tragedy | Oreva Group deposits ₹14.62 cr for interim compensation to victims

The Oreva Group informed the Gujarat High Court on April 18 that it has deposited with the State legal services authority the entire amount of ₹14.62 crore to be paid as interim compensation to victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy, as directed by the HC in February. The suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town on October 30, 2022, killing 135 people. The Oreva Group was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era structure.

B.L. Santosh ensured that I was denied BJP ticket for Karnataka Assembly elections, claims Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP to join the Congress, believes that he was denied the ticket to contest the Assembly elections by the machinations of party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, who wanted to groom his supporters. “Mr Santosh saw to it that I did not get the BJP ticket, which went to his loyalist Mahesh Tenginakai instead. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told me that they were in my favour, but did not try hard enough,’‘ he told journalists in his home in Hubballi on April 18.

TMC’s Mukul Roy in Delhi after family’s ‘untraceable’ claim, fuelling political speculation

Hours after his family claimed that he was “untraceable” since late Monday evening (April 17), senior TMC leader Mukul Roy said he has travelled to New Delhi for “some personal work”, fuelling speculations over his next political move. Mr. Roy’s family claimed that he is not in the “right frame of mind” and everyone should refrain from indulging in politics over an unwell person.

Prize winning photo is AI generated, reveals German artist

A prize-winning black-and-white photo entered in a competition was revealed to be AI generated, as its submitter tried to make a statement about the use of artificial intelligence in art and photography. German artist Boris Eldagsen submitted a vintage-style image that showed an elder woman holding on to the shoulders of a younger woman. He won a prize for the image at the Sony World Photography Awards, but revealed that the image was generated with AI.

Data | The 17th Lok Sabha is likely to be the shortest since 1952: PRS Legislative Research

The 17th Lok Sabha, which is entering its final year, has functioned for 230 sitting days so far. Of all the Lok Sabhas that completed the full five-year term, the 16th Lok Sabha had the lowest number of sitting days (331). With one more year remaining, and 58 average sitting days a year, the 17th Lok Sabha is unlikely to sit for more than 331 days. This could make it the shortest full-term Lok Sabha since 1952.